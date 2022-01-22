Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Uncertain for Sunday Matchup Against Northwestern due to Injury

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey suffered a hip flexor injury before the team's loss to Indiana, according to coach Matt Painter. The star sophomore has not practiced in the two days leading up a home matchup with Northwestern on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team could be without its leading scorer for a home matchup against Northwestern on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who suffered a hip flexor injury before the team's loss to Indiana on Thursday, has not participated in practice for the last two days. He currently leads the Boilermakers with 16.7 points and 1.3 blocks per game while averaging a team-high 29.3 minutes per contest.

Ivey said after the recent loss that he wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play. He appears to be facing the same situation before the team hosts the Wildcats.

"It's bothered him, so we sat him out. But we'll see how it looks (Sunday)," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "I could see him playing, I could see him not playing. Obviously, it's his call on how he feels."

In a 68-65 loss to the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Ivey posted 19 of his 21 points in the second half. It was the fifth time this season he has surpassed 20 points in a game.

Ahead of the team's upcoming matchup, Painter indicated that there isn't simply one player that would step in if Ivey is unable to suit up. All the guards — Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman and Eric Hunter Jr. — could all see increased playing time in the absence of Ivey.

Hunter, who primarily serves as a substitute for point guard Isaiah Thompson, has the ability to play alongside Thompson if need be. Should Ivey be out of the lineup, it would be a huge blow to the Boilermakers, who now sit at 15-3 on the season and are looking for a bounce-back performance.

