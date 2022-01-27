How to Watch No. 6 Purdue Basketball vs. Iowa: Start Time, TV Info, Point Spread

Purdue basketball is back on the road looking to sweep its home-and-home series against Iowa on Thursday. The Boilermakers won this season's previous matchup with the Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including tip-off time, TV info and the latest on the point spread.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 6 Purdue basketball team is back on the road for a matchup with Iowa at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season, as the Boilermakers picked up a home win against the Hawkeyes earlier in the season.

The team is looking for its first home-and-home series sweep of the season in the Big Ten. Purdue enters the matchup at 16-3 on the season and 4-3 in the Big Ten, while Iowa is 14-5 and 4-4 in conference play.

Last time the two teams met, the Hawkeyes were without leading scorer Keegan Murray due to injury. He'll be back on the floor when the Boilermakers arrive to play. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

With the win over Northwestern, coach Matt Painter tied Ward Lambert for second place on the Purdue career victories list, and fifth on the Big Ten list with 371 wins. Gene Keady is third on the Big Ten list with 512, while Lou Henson is fourth at 421.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5)

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5) When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 27.

9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 27. Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe

Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 2-point favorite over Iowa, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 156.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 2-point favorite over Iowa, according to . The over/under is 156.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Iowa was 22-9 last year and ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point. They finished 14-6 in the Big Ten, and lost twice to Indiana. They lost to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Iowa was 22-9 last year and ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point. They finished 14-6 in the Big Ten, and lost twice to Indiana. They lost to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 12 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Iowa is unranked but received eight votes in the latest rankings..

Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 12 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Iowa is unranked but received eight votes in the latest rankings.. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 6 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Iowa is ranked No. 19 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Iowa Series History

Series history: Friday's game marks the 171st all-time meeting between Purdue and Iowa, with the Boilermakers owning a 93-77 series advantage. Purdue has won two of the last three games against Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including an 87-64 decision in 2018, in which Purdue set a Big Ten record with 20 3-pointers

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-60 at Mackey Arena on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Purdue defeated Northwestern 80-60 at Mackey Arena on Sunday, Jan. 23. Iowa's last game: Iowa picked up a 68-51 win over Penn State at home on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 371-187 record at Purdue, and is 396-192 overall. He is 185-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 371-187 record at Purdue, and is 396-192 overall. He is 185-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Iowa coach Fran McCaffery: Coach Fran McCaffery is 62 years old and is in his 13th year with the Hawkeyes. Prior to coming to Iowa City, he coached three years at Lehigh, six at UNC-Greensboro and five at Siena, and took all three of those schools to the NCAA Tournament at least once. He's earned six NCAA Tournament berths at Iowa, but has never made it out of the first weekend. He is 230-157 at Iowa, and is 107-104 in league games. He is 480-334 for his career.

