Purdue Falls to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After going 2-1 in three games this past week, Purdue found itself slipping slightly in this week's Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. Now ranked as the No. 6 team in the nation, the Boilermakers have now been ranked inside the top 10 for 12 straight weeks, which extends a program record.

Purdue was among five Big Ten programs ranked inside the top 25, including No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 24 Illinois. Indiana and Iowa also received votes.

Following a double-overtime victory on the road against the Fighting Illini, the Boilers lost their first game to the Hoosiers in six years, falling 68-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall last Thursday.

Purdue returned home Sunday afternoon for a matchup with Northwestern and picked up a 20-point victory without sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. The team is back in action Thursday on the road against Iowa.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Jan. 25

Here is the Week 12 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Auburn (18-1) Gonzaga (15-2) Arizona (16-1) Baylor (17-2) Kansas (16-2) Purdue (16-3) UCLA (13-2) Houston (17-2) Duke (15-3) Michigan State (15-3) Wisconsin (15-3) Kentucky (15-4) Texas Tech (15-4) Villanova (14-5) USC (16-2) Ohio State (12-4) Providence (16-2) Tennessee (13-5) LSU (15-4) Connecticut (13-4) Xavier (14-4) Marquette (14-6) Iowa State (14-5) Illinois (13-5) Davidson (16-2)

Others receiving votes:

BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary's 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

