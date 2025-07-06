How to Watch Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen in FIBA U19 World Cup Championship Game
On Sunday afternoon, Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen will compete for a gold medal with Team USA. The Americans will play Germany in the championship of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Team USA earned a spot in the title game after a convincing 120-64 victory over New Zealand in the semifinal round. The Americans have also defeated Jordan (140-67) and Canada (108-102) in the first two rounds of the tournament bracket.
Germany earned a trip to the championship by defeating Slovenia 84-72 in the semifinals. It has also posted victories over Serbia (92-83) and Australia (80-67).
Tipoff between USA and Germany is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will stream on FIBA TV's YouTube channel.
In Saturday's win over New Zealand, Jacobsen logged 20 minutes of action and finished the game with six points, six rebounds, three blocks, and an assist. Through six games, the Purdue center is averaging 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per contest.
Jacobsen's best performance came in USA's win over Jordan in the Round of 16. He had 15 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in the blowout win.
Last year, Jacobsen won a gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Can he bring more gold back to the United States with a win on Sunday?
USA vs. Germany (2 p.m. ET)
