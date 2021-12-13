Purdue Falls to No. 3 in the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Purdue basketball fell to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after being defeated on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer against Rutgers. The team nearly followed with a loss against North Carolina State but rallied for a victory in overtime.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After suffering its first loss of the season, Purdue's reign as the top team in college basketball comes to a close. The Boilermakers, sitting at 9-1 on the season, fell to No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Baylor, which still carries an undefeated record, was the consensus No. 1 team in college basketball followed by Duke. Purdue is one of three Big Ten program to appear in the top 25, alongside No. 12 Michigan State and No. 15 Ohio State. Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota also received votes.

Purdue began a three-game trip away from Mackey Arena on Thursday, Dec. 9, against Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena. The team was unable to find a rhythm from the 3-point line and was stunned on a half court buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr., who's shot game the Scarlet Knights a 70-68 win.

Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 30 points and was 5-7 from the 3-point line.

The Boilermakers were cold from beyond the arc once again in its matchup with North Carolina State on Sunday. After never finding a lead in regulation, senior forward Trevion Williams helped rally the team to force overtime and come away with an 82-72 win.

Williams led the team with a season-high 22 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists. Purdue will face Butler on Saturday during the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Dec. 13

Here is the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Baylor (9-0) Duke (7-1) Purdue (9-1) UCLA (9-1) Gonzaga (8-2) Alabama (8-1) Kansas (8-1) Arizona (9-0) Villanova (7-3) USC (10-0) Iowa State (10-0) Michigan State (9-2) Auburn (8-1) Houston (8-2) Ohio State (8-2) Seton Hall (9-1) Texas (6-2) Tennessee (7-2) LSU (9-0) Connecticut (9-2) Kentucky (7-2) Xavier (9-1) Colorado (10-0) Arkansas (9-1) Texas Tech (7-1)

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

