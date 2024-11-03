How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Season Opener vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Purdue opens its regular season on Monday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Here's how you can watch and listen to the game from West Lafayette.
It's time to play basketball in West Lafayette. Monday night, Purdue will begin the 2024-25 regular season, opening against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Boilermakers played two exhibition games to work off the rust prior to Monday's season opener. But now, everything counts in the win-loss column, as Matt Painter's team hopes to win a third straight Big Ten title and make another deep NCAA Tournament run.
Here's how you can watch and listen to Monday night's game.
How to watch No. 14 Purdue vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- Who: No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (0-0)
- What: College basketball season opener
- When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackmon (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer)
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Texas A&M-CC's 2023-24 season: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the 2023-24 season with 21-12 record and a 14-4 mark in Southland Conference play, second-best record in the league. The Islanders played in the CIT Tournament at the end of the year.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (447-203).
- Texas A&M CC coach: Jim Shaw, 2nd season at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-12).
- Series history: Purdue and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have played just one time previously. The Boilermakers defeated the Islanders 79-61 on Dec. 22, 2006.
Preseason rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Texas A&M-CC (N/A)
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Texas A&M-CC (N/A)
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Texas A&M-CC (N/A)
Texas A&M-CC 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees: Garry Clark (13.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Dian Wright-Forde (10.4 ppg, 1.6 apg); Jordan Roberts (9.4 ppg); Owen Dease (7.2 ppg; 3.7 rpg).
- Key departures: Dayne Prim (8.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Lance Amir-Paul (7.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Teddy Washington Jr. (6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
- Key newcomers: Leo Torbor (6-foot-3 guard, transfer from New Mexico JuCo); Sheldon Williams (6-foot-8 forward, transfer from Coastal Alabama CC).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees: Braden Smith (12.0 ppg, 7.5 apg); Flether Loyer (10.3 ppg, 44.4% 3-point); Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Myles Colvin (3.3 ppg); Cam Heide (3.3 ppg).
- Key departures: Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers: Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-4 center); Gicarri Harris (6-foot-3 guard); C.J. Cox (6-foot-3 guard); Jack Benter (6-foot-5 guard); Raleigh Burgess (6-foot-11 forward).
Meet the coaches
- Jim Shaw, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Shaw is in his second season as the coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, taking over ahead of the 2023-24 season after serving as an assistant coach for two seasons. Shaw led the Islanders to a 21-12 record and a 14-4 mark in Southland Conference play last year, good enough for second place in the league. Prior to his arrival at Texas A&M-CC, Shaw served as an assistant coach at Tarleton (2020-21) and Texas State (2014-20). He also worked at Nebraska from 2006-12, where he was the team's video coordinator. Shaw played college basketball at Grinnell College (Iowa), a Division III program.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
