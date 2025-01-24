How to Watch No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan: Time, TV Info, Key Stats and More
A key matchup in the Big Ten place takes place on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. No. 21 Michigan travels to West Lafayette to play No. 11 Purdue, with a huge opportunity for both teams to notch a key victory.
Heading into Friday's game, Purdue and Michigan are tied for second place in the Big Ten standings. Both teams are one game behind Michigan State, which remains undefeated in conference play.
We will also see four players who are in the running for the Big Ten Player of the Year of the award. Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are firmly in the conversation, along with Michigan's Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf.
It should make for an entertaining evening in West Lafayette. Here's how you can watch Friday night's clash between the Boilermakers and Wolverines.
How to watch No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan
- Who: No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 in Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Purdue's Hammer Down Cancer Game
- When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876).
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Michigan's 2023-24 season: Michigan concluded the year with an 8-24 record and went just 3-17 in Big Ten play, finishing last in the conference. At the end of the year, the Michigan athletic department decided to move on from head coach Juwan Howard after five seasons.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (462-208).
- Michigan coach: Dusty May, 1st season at Michigan (14-4).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Michigan 93-75.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 11; Michigan is ranked No. 21.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Michigan is ranked No. 20.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 9; Michigan is ranked No. 12.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 12; Michigan is ranked No. 13.
Michigan Wolverines 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Will Tschetter (6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 40.9% 3-pt); Nimari Burnett (10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.1% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Dug McDaniel (16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 spg); Olivier Nkamhoua (14.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg); Terrance Williams II (12.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Tarris Reed Jr. (9.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Jaelin Llewellyn (5.2 ppg,1.2 rpg); Tray Jackson (5.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Vlad Goldin (16.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 56.3% 3-pt); Tre Donaldson (12.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.5 rpg, 41.8% 3-pt); Danny Wolf (12.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.4 bpg); Roddy Gayle Jr. (11.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.9 apg); Sam Walters (5.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg); LJ Cason (4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Rubin Jones (3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.0 ppg, 8.9 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 46.3% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (5.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Cam Heide (5.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg); CJ Cox (6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Dusty May, Michigan: May is in his first season at Michigan, arriving in Ann Arbor after spending the previous six years as the coach at Florida Atlantic. May had tremendous success in Boca Raton, highlighted by his team's run to the Final Four in 2023. That year, the Owls finished with a 35-4 record. Last season, he guided FAU to a 25-9 mark and a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. During his six seasons at Florida Atlantic, he compiled a 126-69 record. May is an Indiana native and went to college Indiana University, where he was a student manager under Bob Knight. Following his days at IU, May went into coaching, getting his first Division I assistant job at Eastern Michigan in 2005. He's also had stops at Murray State (2006-07), UAB (2007-09), Louisiana Tech (2009-15) and Florida (2015-18) before becoming a head coach.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
Related stories
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Michigan State remained undefeated with a big win over Illinois, Rutgers gets two wins, and Purdue extends its win streak to seven. How it all impacts the Big Ten power rankings. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN POTY CANDIDATES: College basketball analyst Andy Katz believes it's a four-man race for Big Ten Player of the Year, coming down to Purdue's Braden Smith, Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis, and Michigan's Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. CLICK HERE