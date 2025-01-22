College Basketball Analyst Andy Katz Names Top Big Ten Player of the Year Candidates
There's still more than half of the Big Ten basketball season remaining, but college hoops analyst Andy Katz believes the race for the conference's Player of the Year is down to just four candidates.
In a recent edition of B1G Today on Big Ten Network, Katz said that he believes the winner of the Big Ten Player of the Year comes down to four guys: Braden Smith (Purdue), Vladislav Goldin (Michigan), Danny Wolf (Michigan) and Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois). He also made a mention of Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue).
"I really think it's going to come down to a four-person race — maybe that's not fair to Trey Kaufman-Renn," Katz said. "But I do think it's Braden Smith, the two Michigan guys and Jakucionis."
Smith was selected as the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year back in October. So far, he's lived up to the hype, averaging 15.0 points, 8.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. He's also become a more aggressive offensive player, which has helped Purdue tremendously since the return of league play.
Both Goldin and Wolf have been tremendous in Michigan's surprising run this season. Goldin is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.6% from the floor and 56.3% from behind the 3-point line. He's also logging 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists per game.
Wolf has been a walking double-double for the Wolverines thus far, averaging 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He's also a great passer and shot-blocker, recording 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
Jakucionis is another do-it-all player, dropping 15.9 points and dishing out 5.4 assists per game. He's collecting 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, and is shooting nearly 50% from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range. The guard has been a key piece to Illinois' success.
There's still plenty of basketball to be played, but Katz believes those four names are the strongest candidates to take home the Big Ten's highest individual honor at the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see how this race unfolds in the final month of the year.
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Michigan State remained undefeated with a big win over Illinois, Rutgers gets two wins, and Purdue extends its win streak to seven. How it all impacts the Big Ten power rankings. CLICK HERE
FINEBAUM ADMITS BIG TEN IS CFB'S TOP LEAGUE: After Ohio State won the national championship on Monday night, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum finally admitted that the Big Ten is the top conference in college football. CLICK HERE