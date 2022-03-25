How to Watch Purdue's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Matchup Against Saint Peter's
Purdue tips off against Saint Peter's in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at 7:09 p.m. ET on Friday inside the Wells Fargo Center.
PHILADELPHIA — Purdue basketball tips off against Saint Peter's at 7:09 p.m. ET on Friday night inside the Wells Fargo Center. The Winner will advance to the Elite Eight to take on either UCLA or North Carolina.
The Boilermakers are aiming for their second Elite Eight appearance in the last three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament game with the Saint Peter's Peacocks:
How to watch Purdue vs. Saint Peter's
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (29-7) vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks (21-11)
- What: NCAA Tournament East Regional semifinals
- Seeds: Purdue is the No. 3 seed in the East Regional; Saint Peter's is seeded No. 15
- When: 7:09 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. (capacity 19,500)
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl
- Radio: Purdue radio network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell
- Latest Line: Purdue is a 12.5-point favorite over Saint Peter's, according to the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 133.5.
- Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press poll and No. 9 in the Coaches poll. The Peacocks have not been ranked this season.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Saint Peter's is No. 105.
Purdue, Saint Peter's Series History
- Purdue leads the all-time series with Saint Peter's, winning the only matchup between the two teams in the 2011 NCAA Tournament first round 65-43. JaJuan Johnson had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and E'Twaun Moore led Purdue with 19 points in the win.
- Purdue is 2-0 all-time in the NCAA Tournament against teams from the MAAC, having also defeated Siena on March 19, 2010.
- Purdue is 13-0 all-time against the current members of the MAAC, including 8-0 under head coach Matt Painter.
Recent Games
- Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Texas 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 20, to advance to the Sweet 16. The team shot 33-46 from the free-throw line, and Trevion Williams scored a team-high 22 points.
- Saint Peter's last game: Saint Peter's defeated Murray State 70-60 on Saturday, March 19, to advance to the Sweet 16. The Peacocks held the Racers to just 34.6% from the field.
Meet the Coaches
- Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 384-191 record at Purdue and is 409-196 overall. He is 194-115 in Big Ten games
- Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway: Shaheen Holloway is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Peacocks. He has a 63-56 overall record with the program.
Projected starters
- Purdue: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Mason Gillis (6-6 sophomore forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4 senior guard).
- Saint Peter's: Daryl Banks III (6-foot-3 junior guard), Matthew Lee (6-0 junior guard), Clarence Rupert (6-8 freshman forward), Hassan Drame (6-7 junior forward), KC Ndefo (6-7 senior forward).
