How to Watch No. 1 Purdue vs. UIndy in Final Exhibition Game
There's one more preseason tune-up on the docket before the games become much more meaningful for No. 1 Purdue. On Wednesday, the Boilermakers host UIndy for their final exhibition game of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's clash between the Boilers and Greyhounds at Mackey Arena.
UIndy Greyhounds vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers
- What: Exhibition game
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten-Plus
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
What is Big Ten-Plus?
Big Ten-Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered by the Big Ten Conference. It features a wide range of sports throughout the year and will be home to Wednesday's exhibition game between UIndy and Purdue. The cost is $12.99 per month or $89.99 for the year.
Key Players
Purdue Boilermakers
- Braden Smith, G — Smith is considered the top point guard in college basketball, coming off a year in which he averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He was last year's Big Ten Player of the Year and the winner of the Bob Cousy Award. Smith is one of the best playmakers in the sport, getting his teammates the ball in opportunistic scoring spots, and he can also take over a game with his shot. Smith is also one of the top defenders in college basketball, creating turnovers with pressure and jumping into passing lanes to get Purdue into transition.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — The senior forward might have been the most improved player in the country last year, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting at a 59.5% clip. Kaufman-Renn is one of the most physical players in the country and has a variety of post moves that are impossible to defend. He's also perfected his floater, one of the tougher shots to make consistently.
- Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer is a sharp-shooter who has been lethal from three-point range throughout his career in West Lafayette. Over the past two seasons, he's knocked down the long ball at a 44.4% clip, one of the top percentages in the country. Loyer has also gotten more aggressive with the ball in his hands, taking it to the basket and either finishing plays or drawing contact.
- Oscar Cluff, C — One of Purdue's two additions from the transfer portal, Cluff is coming off a year in which he averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds at South Dakota State. He gives the Boilermakers an elite rebounder at the center position, as well as someone with the ability to score or find the open man with his strong passing skills. Defensively, he can guard the interior while also having the ability to switch at the perimeter.
UIndy Greyhounds
- Pierce Thomas, G — Thomas only appeared in six games before suffering a season-ending injury last season. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal per game in the first five contests for the Greyhounds during the 2024-25 season. Thomas was a four-star prospect out of high school and played at Butler and Eastern Kentucky before transferring to UIndy.
- Carmelo Harris, G — Harris transferred to UIndy after playing for Wayne State, where he was a two-time All-GLAC selection. He was a 1,000-point scorer during his time with the program and averaged 13.6 points per game in 76 career games with the program. He is a prolific three-point shooter, making nearly 41% of his attempts last season.
- Shaun Arnold, F — A 6-foot-5 forward, Arnold demonstrated an ability to score and rebound while playing at St. Thomas Aquinas. During the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. He also proved to be a prolific passer at his position, logging 2.0 assists per game.
- Kelvin Amoako, C — Amoako provides UIndy with nearly a 7-foot presence in the post. He played in 28 games for the Greyhounds last season, including seven starts. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, but could be more impactful with a full season under his belt.
The Coaches
Matt Painter, Purdue
Painter enters his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).
Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.
In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associated head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program before the 2005-06 season.
- Overall record: 496-220
- Record at Purdue: 471-215
Scott Heady, UIndy
Heady was named the head coach of the University of Indianapolis in April 2024. The announcement was made after spending six successful seasons as the head coach at Marian University, where he compiled a 168-56 overall record. The Knights hit the 20-win mark and reached the NAIA postseason tournament every year under Heady's guidance.
UIndy is Heady's alma mater, playing for the Greyhounds from 1982 through 1986 under coach Billy Keller, a former standout at Purdue and with the Indiana Pacers.
Heady has also been the head coach at Carmel High School, Connersville High School, and Warren Central High School, all located in Indiana. He served as the associated head coach at Anderson University from 2008 through 2010.
- Overall record: 168-56
- Record at UIndy: 0-0
Preview
Purdue is coming off a 78-65 exhibition loss to Kentucky on Friday, hoping to improve upon some of its weaknesses from that game. Not only did the Boilermakers struggle to shoot the basketball (38.6%), but they were also defeated by the Wildcats 42-30 on the glass. That was a major point of emphasis during the offseason.
While Purdue struggled in its opening exhibition game, it's hard to take too much away. Painter tinkered with different rotations and everyone played in the game. It was hard for players to get into a rhythm and a flow with so much constant change.
Wednesday's exhibition game will allow the Boilermakers to do more of the same, it just won't be against a top-10 team at the Division I level. It's a final tune-up before the regular season tips off against Evansville on Tuesday.
As for UIndy, the Greyhounds are welcoming in a new coach (Heady) and a roster with plenty of new faces. Who knows what to expect from the program on Wednesday night.
