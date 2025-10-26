Poor Shooting Night vs. Kentucky Won't Rattle Trey Kaufman-Renn's Confidence
Trey Kaufman-Renn won't allow one poor shooting night to affect his confidence, especially in an exhibition game. Purdue's senior forward is going to keep putting up shots, knowing he's a 60% shooter.
On Friday night against Kentucky, Kaufman-Renn posted a game-high 19 points, but struggled to find his shot, especially early. He was just 7-of-15 from the floor, missing several floaters that he normally makes.
It was certainly frustrating, especially as Purdue lost 78-65. But Kaufman-Renn said it was just an off night, and he has no plans of changing his approach.
"I don't know, maybe I'm too much of a gambler, but I'm thinking I have to shoot more now, because the next 100 are going in," Kaufman-Renn said. "I just think it's one of those things — it's a shot I hit all the time. It's gotten me into this position, so I have to take them."
Kaufman-Renn is right. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 20.1 points per game and made more field goals than any other player in college basketball. He was a 59.5% shooter, but spent most of the season above the 60% threshold.
The senior forward wasn't the only one who struggled to shoot the basketball. As a team, Purdue made just 38.6% of their shots from the floor and connected on just 3-of-17 attempts from long range.
Purdue was one of the top offensive teams in the country last season, and Kaufman-Renn was a big part of that success. So, if you're going to miss shots, what better time than in an exhibition game?
Painter speaks on poor shooting night
One of the things coach Matt Painter has harped on over the past two seasons has been finding ways to win games when shots aren't falling. Purdue struggled defensively and lost the rebounding battle to Kentucky 42-30 on Friday. The Boilers have to improve in both of those areas.
How much did Purdue's poor shooting impact the struggles defensively?
"It was very similar to last year. I know it's only 10 offensive rebounds, but they dominated the defensive glass," Painter said. "You can't go on a run if you don't get stops. If you don't make baskets, it speaks for itself; they're going on a run. If you're not scoring and they are.
"We have to do a better job of getting those kills — getting three stops in a row to get that kill, and then you can get back into the game. So, yeah, there's no doubt that if you're scoring the basketball and constantly setting your defense, it's going to help you."
Purdue will try to correct some of those issues entering the next exhibition game, hosting UIndy on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The Boilermakers then open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Evansville.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
LOYER TALKS LESSONS FROM LOSS TO UK: Purdue dropped a 78-65 exhibition game to Kentucky on Friday night. What was the biggest takeaway from the game? Guard Fletcher Loyer talked about it. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Top-ranked Purdue dropped an exhibition contest to No. 9 Kentucky on Friday night. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE