How to Watch Purdue vs. USC in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — It took a little longer than expected, but Purdue finally learned its first opponent for the Big Ten Tournament. After a double-overtime battle with Rutgers, USC was able to pull through with a 97-89 victory and advance to the second round.
Purdue and USC played once during the regular season, an 18-point victory for the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. It was part of a stretch in which Purdue won 11 times in 12 games.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's matchup between Purdue and USC in the Big Ten Tournament.
How to watch Purdue vs. USC
- Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) vs. No. 14 USC Trojans (16-16, 7-13 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Round 2
- When: Thursday, March 13 at approximately 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (18,000)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel TBD; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- USC's 2023-24 season: USC concluded the year with a 15-18 record and went 8-12 in Pac-12 play. Despite the rough season, the Trojans did finish the season on a somewhat high note, winning five of their last seven games, including an upset over No. 5 Arizona. USC was defeated in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament, ending its season.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (468-213).
- USC coach: Eric Musselman, 1st season at USC (16-16).
- Series history: The all-time series between Purdue and USC is tied 4-4.
Paths to Round 2
- Purdue: The Boilermakers earned the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after posting a 13-7 record in league play. They had a first round bye and were automatically slotted into the second round.
- USC: The Trojans received the No.14 seed after a 7-13 season in Big Ten play. USC defeated Rutgers 97-89 in double overtime in the first round on Wednesday night to advance to play Purdue on the second night of the tournament.
Regular season meeting
Purdue 90, USC 72 (Feb. 7, 2025): Trey Kaufman-Renn recorded a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double, leading Purdue to an 18-point victory over USC in their lone meeting in the regular season. Senior Caleb Furst also played well, finishing the game with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The big story in the game was Purdue's dominance on the glass, outrebounding the Trojans 48-31, which included 17 offensive boards for the Boilermakers. Purdue also held USC to 15.4% from 3-point range.
USC's leading scorer Desmond Claude didn't play in the first matchup between these two teams, so Purdue will see something a little bit different on Thursday night in Indianapolis.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; USC is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 20; USC is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 14; USC is ranked No. 64.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 14; USC is ranked No. 71.
USC Trojans 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): None.
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Boogie Ellis (16.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.8% 3-pt); Isaiah Collier (16.3 ppg, 4.3 apg, 1.5 spg); Kobe Johnson (10.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 spg); DJ Rodman (8.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Joshua Morgan (5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 bpg); Vince Iwuchukwu (5.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Oziyah Sllers (5.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg); Bronny James (4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.1 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Desmond Claude (15.8 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.6 rpg); Chibuzo Agbo (11.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Wesley Yates III (13.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 spg, 42.1% 3-pt); Saint Thomas (9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.3 spg); Terrance Williams II (injured) (10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Josh Cohen (6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Rashaun Agee (7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Clark Slajchert (4.1 ppg); Matt Knowling (2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.3 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 spg); Fletcher Loyer (14.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 47.5% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.3 apg); Myles Colvin (5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Cam Heide (4.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg); CJ Cox (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Eric Musselman, USC: Musselman is in his first season at USC after spending the previous five seasons at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Nevada from 2015-19. Musselman guided the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournament appearances, making three trips to the Sweet 16 and two to the Elite Eight. At Nevada, Musselman's teams won three Mountain West regular season titles. He won more than 100 games at both Nevada and at Arkansas before moving on. Prior to his college coaching days, Musselman spent a lot of time in the NBA. He got his first job with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an assistant in the 1990-91 season. He later would have stops with the Orlando Magic (1998-2000) and Atlanta Hawks (2000-02) before getting a head coaching job with the Golden State Warriors (2002-04). He was then an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies (2004-06) and was head coach of the Sacramento Kings in the 2006-07 season.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
