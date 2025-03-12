Purdue Football: Coach Barry Odom Provides Update on Quarterback Situation
There's no lack of depth for Purdue when it comes to the quarterback position this spring. The Boilermakers entered the practice period with seven players on the roster, and a handful are already beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Coach Barry Odom met with reporters this week to provide updates on Purdue's spring practice. One of the burning questions this offseason is about the starting quarterback job after a lot of turnover from last year.
Right now, there is no clear No. 1 on the depth chart. Odom wants guys to continue battling for the starting job throughout spring practice. But there is a cluster of quarterbacks that have created separation from the rest of the pack,
"Bennett Meredith has had a good four days. Evans Chuba has made progress in the things we wanted to see him make progress in to this point," Odom said. "Malachi Singleton has really advanced his game, in my opinion. And then EJ Colson continues to make plays.
"We're rotating those guys with every group. Those four, right now, have done a really nice job. If I was to rank the guys right now, those four would be the ones that have separated themselves to be in the hunt to be the starting quarterback."
Meredith is the only returning player from last year's team. Singleton (Arkansas), Colson (UCF) and Chuba (Washington State) all transferred into Purdue after Odom was named the next coach of the program.
The Boilers lost starting quarterback Hudson Card to eligibility and backups Ryan Browne and Marcos Davila both entered the transfer portal following the 2024 campaign. Whoever wins the job will be a first-time starter for Purdue in 2025.
Odom said earlier this year that he's not going to be in a hurry to name a starter. Instead, he's going to allow the competition to play itself out throughout spring practice and into fall camp, if necessary.
"I will not rush that decision, that's not fair to the guys competing for the position and it's not fair to the guys on your team," Odom said.
"What is fair is giving them equal opportunity to go play, go compete and see how the offense orchestrates with them under center."
Related stories on Purdue football
BARNES SIGNS EXTENSION WITH LIONS: Former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes has reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the Detroit Lions. CLICK HERE
ODOM CREATING WINNING CULTURE: Purdue football coach Barry Odom isn't wasting any time in building a winning culture at Purdue. It started on Tuesday, as the Boilers began spring practice. CLICK HERE
PURDUE MAKES TOP-7 FOR 2026 LINEBACKER: Purdue is one of seven teams in the running to land Jacob Savage, a three-star linebacker out of Kentucky in the 2026 recruiting class. CLICK HERE