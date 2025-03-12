Robbie Hummel Among Analysts for 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Purdue fans will hear a familiar voice when they tune in to watch the 2025 NCAA Tournament again this year. Former Boilermaker star Robbie Hummel will be part of the broadcast team covering March Madness.
Hummel, who has become one of the top commentators in college basketball over the years, will serve as an analyst through the first two rounds of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He will work alongside Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jalen Rose (analyst) and Andy Katz (reporter).
March Madness games will air on multiple networks, including CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
Hummel has been part of the March Madness broadcast team in the past and he continues his rise on the microphone for this year's tournament. As many will remember, Hummel was part of the radio broadcast team that called Purdue's Elite Eight victory win over Tennessee, watching the Boilermakers punch their ticket to the Final Four.
The former Boiler had a heartfelt interview with his former coach, Matt Painter, following the win.
Hummel played at Purdue from 2007-12 and was a three-time All-Big Ten player. He scored 1,772 points, grabbed 862 rebounds, dished out 268 assists and blocked 112 shots.
The 2025 NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four games. Hummel and his broadcast team will begin calling March Madness in the Round of 64, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 20.
You can view the complete list of broadcast teams and studio analysts here.
