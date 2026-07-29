How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Final Canada Game vs. Fraser Valley

Purdue will hit the hardwood one final time in Canada, playing its exhibition finale on Wednesday evening. Although it was initially believed this final matchup wouldn't be available to watch, a streaming link for the game has been provided. Fans can catch the Boilermakers one final time this week.

The Boilers play their fourth and final game against the University of Fraser Valley on Wednesday evening. It will be the team's fourth game in five days. Purdue is coming off a 79-48 victory over the University of Calgary on Tuesday night, improving to 3-0 on the trip.

Here's the information you need to catch the Boilermakers in action one final time in Canada. After Wednesday, Purdue's next competitive game will be on Sunday, Oct. 18 when it hosts Ball State in an exhibition game at Mackey Arena.

Game 4: Purdue vs. University of Fraser Valley

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots a three-pointer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Purdue vs. Fraser Valley (exhibition game)

: Purdue vs. Fraser Valley (exhibition game) When : Wednesday, July 29, 2026

: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Where : Centre for Sport and Wellness at Capilano University (North Vancouver, B.C., Canada)

: Centre for Sport and Wellness at Capilano University (North Vancouver, B.C., Canada) Time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Stream: SportsCanada.TV ($9.95)

Purdue looking to finish 4-0

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1) practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers are hoping to complete their trip to Canada with one final victory and go 4-0. Purdue has had double-digit victories in each of their first three contests.

This trip opened with an impressive 102-63 victory over the Vancouver Selects on Saturday. One day later, the Boilermakers found themselves in a much tougher game, but pulled away from Trinity Western late to win 82-66.

On Tuesday night, Purdue posted an lopsided victory, defeating Calgary 79-48.

Two players who have really popped during this trip are Antione West Jr. and Gicarri Harris. Both have provided consistent scoring for the Boilers, showing the ability to knock down open shots and drive the basketball to get to the rim.

Purdue's perimeter defense has been suffocating, forcing several turnovers and resulting in easy transition buckets. The play of Daniel Jacobsen and Raleigh Burgess in the post on the defensive end has also looked solid for most of the trip.

Rebounding the basketball continues to be an issue for the Boilers. They have won the battle on the boards in all three games, but there have been concerns with physicality when shots go up. That will be one area that needs to be addressed when the team returns to West Lafayette.

Ultimatley, though, this has been a positive trip for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. It has allowed Purdue to experiment with different lineups and rotations, developing good team chemistry and getting young players experience in a competitive setting.

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