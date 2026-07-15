Purdue Basketball Earns Multiple Honors for Academic Excellence

The off-court success of the Purdue men's basketball program matches the accomplishments on the court. This week, the team announced that it received recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for the job done in the classroom during the past academic year.

Purdue earned the Team Academic Excellence Award for posting a 3.10 GPA for the 2025-26 academic year. The Boilermakers finished above a 3.0 in both semesters. According to a release, six returning players for the 2026-27 season have an average above 3.0

Teams must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher to receive the award from the NABC.

Additionally, Fletcher Loyer, Sam King and Jace Rayl received Honors Court accolades for their work in the classroom. All three players had at least a 3.34 cumulative GPA.

Loyer pursued a degree in Organizational Leadership, King is studying Finance and Rayl is working on a Kinesiology degree.

King and Rayl return to the Boilermakers for the 2026-27 season. Loyer is currently playing in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Purdue also found substantial success on the basketball court during the 2025-26 season. The Boilermakers concluded the year with a 30-9 record, hitting the 30-win mark for the third time under head coach Matt Painter.

The Boilermakers also won the Big Ten Tournament for the third time in program history and reached the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.

Painter preaches importance of education

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks during a practice session. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Success in the classroom shouldn't be a surprise at Purdue. Although the landscape of college athletics has changed dramatically in recent years, Painter still values the role education can play in the lives of individuals.

It remains a major factor on the recruiting front for the Boilermakers.

"Education has been a big piece for us," Painter told the Inside College Basketball podcast in 2024. "So, if education is not in the flow, then we're probably not your school."

Purdue continues to prioritize education, something that has helped the program land some high-profile recruits. Earlier this summer, the Boilermakers landed four-star center Isaiah Hill, the highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Hill also mentioned education as a reason why he wanted to play at Purdue.

"I [committed] to Purdue because, No. 1, it's a big-man school. It's a good big-man school," Hill said. "It's a good school for academics and education. They've got a good coaching staff as well."

Some may not place a high priority on education anymore, but it's still a key piece of Purdue's recruiting philosophy.

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