How to Watch Purdue Basketball vs. Ohio With Stream, Radio, Stats & Preview

Purdue got into the win column on Monday night, defeating Illinois State 76-59 to improve to 1-2 on the season. The Boilermakers host another talented mid-major program this week, welcoming Ohio (2-0) to Mackey Arena.

Matt Painter and his team are eager to even their record at 2-2, but the Bobcats aren't going to make that easy. Ohio has six players scoring in double figures and has one of the nation's top rebounders on the roster. This will be a tough matchup for the Boilers.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's clash between Purdue and Ohio.

How to follow along

What : Ohio (2-0) vs. Purdue (1-2)

: Ohio (2-0) vs. Purdue (1-2) When : Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876) Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Stream : Big Ten-Plus (subscription required)

: Big Ten-Plus (subscription required) Stream announcers : Declan Little (play-by-play), T.J. Silkaitis (analyst), Lorelei Jager (reporter)

: Declan Little (play-by-play), T.J. Silkaitis (analyst), Lorelei Jager (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 268

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) | SiriusXM Channel 268 Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats : StatBroadcast

: StatBroadcast Live game blog : Purdue Boilermakers On SI

: Purdue Boilermakers On SI Series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Ohio 6-2

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Ohio 6-2 KenPom: Purdue is No. 39; Ohio is No. 131

Scouting Ohio

Jeff Boals, head coach

Dec 14, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Ohio Bobcats head coach Jeff Boals calls a play. | USA TODAY Sports

8th season at Ohio, 11th season overall

131-93 record at Ohio, 186-135 overall

Won the MAC Tournament in 2021

Has finished with a winning record in five of first seven seasons

Reached second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021

Coached at Stony Brook for three seasons (2016-19)

Three CBI appearances in his coaching career

Played at Ohio (1991-95)

Assistant coach at Ohio State (2009-16)

Key players

Mar 6, 2026; Athens, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) drives to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Paveletzke, G — The fifth-year guard is Ohio's leading scorer through the first two games, averaging 15.0 points per game. He's a do-it-all player, also accounting for 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest. At 6-foot-2, he doesn't present size problems for Purdue, but he is a tough matchup because of his ability to produce in many different ways.

Javan Simmons, F — Another veteran on this Ohio team, Simmons is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He's shooting 70.6% from the field. Simmons has been a consistent forward throughout his college basketball career. He has averaged at least 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in each of his first three seasons.

Dusan Makitan, F — Makitan is a force on the glass, averaging 12 rebounds per game. That number currently ranks seventh nationally. His presence in the post could present some problems for the Boilermakers on Friday night. Makitan also averaged more than 10 rebounds per contest while playing in Bosnia before his arrival at Ohio.

Kolton Mitchell, G — The 6-foot-1 guard had a big day in Ohio's season opener, dropping 21 points to lead the Bobcats to a win over South Alabama. He's a solid three-point shooter, hitting 36% from behind the arc in his four seasons. Mitchell also dishes out 2.5 assists per contest this season.

Siebe Ledegen, G — Ledegen's best performance of the firt two games also came in the opener. He had a balanced outing, scoring 15 points, collecting six rebounds, dishing out five assists and recording two steals against South Alabama. Like several of Ohio's guards, Ledegen does a lot well on a basketball court.

Boilers to watch

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) drives the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jacobsen, C — The 7-foot-4 center has been on a tear through Purdue's first three games. He's averaging 23.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest, leading the Boilers in both categories. Jacobsen is also shooting 75% from the floor. Through the first three games, he's been a nightmare for opponents to contain in the post.

Jack Benter, F — Benter is Purdue's quintessential glue guy, doing whatever it takes to help Purdue win. He was inserted into the starting lineup for Monday's game against Illinois State and performed at a high level. He scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in 27 minutes of action.

Antione West Jr., G — Like Benter, West got his first start of the season on Monday. He ran the point guard spot and finished with a career-high 17 points, making 7 of 11 shots from the field. West is a quality shooter who can make tough baskets from different spots on the floor. He still has to improve his decision-making, but that's to be expected from a freshman.

C.J. Cox, G — Cox continues to be Purdue's most consistent player on a nightly basis. He's averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He isn't a vocal leader for the Boilermakers, but he's always in the right place and contributes in multiple ways.

Gicarri Harris, G — After starting the first two games, Harris was moved into a bench role for Monday's game. He's had some nice performances, but he has also made some questionable decisions late in games. His best outing came against Valparaiso, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.

2026-27 stats

Kent State forward Delrecco Gillespie (23) reaches for a rebound against Ohio forward Javan Simmons (1). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Ohio Purdue Scoring 83.0 76.0 Points allowed 73.5 73.3 FG% 50% 46.1% 3FG% 43.1% 26.5% Rebounds (margin) 39.0 (+11.0) 35.7 (+6.3) Assists 18.0 17.0 Steals 4.5 6.0 Blocks 3.5 0.7 Turnovers 14.0 11.0

What to watch

Nov 9, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking advantage of turnovers

Ohio likes to play at a quicker pace and pushes the ball up and down the court. The Bobcats rank 84th in KenPom's adjusted tempo early this season. Yes, that allows Ohio to get easy scoring opportunities, but it also results in an increase in turnovers. The Bobcats are averaging 14 turnovers per contest in the first two games.

Purdue has struggled to knock down shots from behind the perimeter early this season. If the Boilermakers can turn Ohio's mistakes into easy transition baskets, it would be a major benefit and take some of the pressure off the half-court offense.

Settling on a starting lineup

In Monday night's game against Illinois State, Painter switched up the starting lineup. West started at the one in place of Omer Mayer and Benter was in at the three spot over Harris. That group seemed to provide a spark in a 76-59 victory over the Redbirds.

It's only one game, but could that be the starting lineup the Boilers roll with for the rest of the year? Will we see it again on Friday against Ohio? Or will this staff continue to tinker with the starting five until it finds the one it's most comfortable sending onto the floor?

Jacobsen's continued dominance

Jacobsen's improvement has been a storyline for each game, but it's hard to ignore. The center is averaging 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his first three games this season. Remember, he finished last year logging only 5.5 points and 3.0 boards per contest.

How will Ohio defend Jacobsen? Will his run of dominance continue into a fourth game, or will the Bobcats throw everything they have at the 7-foot-4 center and force Purdue's guards to win the game?

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