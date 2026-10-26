How to Watch Purdue's Final Exhibition vs. No. 4 UConn With Stream, Radio & Preview

Purdue's final exhibition game of the season will be the one that gives Matt Painter the most information about where his team currently stands. The Boilermakers head to Hartford to play No. 4 UConn to close preseason action on Tuesday night.

The Boilers have enjoyed a pair of 30-point wins in their first two exhibition games against Ball State and Purdue-Fort Wayne. Now, they'll play a Huskies squad that is expected to compete for a national championship.

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's final exhibition game against UConn.

How to follow along

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates a basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Purdue (0-0) vs. #4 UConn (0-0)

: Purdue (0-0) vs. #4 UConn (0-0) When : Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026

: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 Where : PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn.

: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Stream : UConn-Plus ($9.95 pay-per-view)

: UConn-Plus ($9.95 pay-per-view) Stream announcers : To be announced

: To be announced Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville)

: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville) Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst)

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst) Live stats: StatBroadcast

Scouting UConn

Dan Hurley, head coach

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9th season at UConn, 17th season overall

350-180 overall record, including a 199-75 mark at UConn

2x national champion (2023, 2024)

6 straight NCAA Tournament appearances at UConn

Spent 6 seasons as head coach at Rhode Island

113-82 record with the Rams

2 NCAA Tournament Appearances at Rhode Island, 1 NIT Trip

Spent 2 seasons at Wagner

Posted a 38-23 record at Wagner

Naismith Coach of the Year (2024)

3 Final Four appearances (2023, 2024, 2026)

8 NCAA Tournament appearances

Key players

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braylon Mullins, G — Mullins missed the first two exhibition games because of an injury, but is expected to return this week. He started in 27 games as a true freshman last season and averaged 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Mullins also shot 41.3% from the field.

Silas Demary Jr., G — An All-Big East selection and All-Big East Defensive Team pick, Demary started in 38 of 40 games for the Huskies last season. He led the Big East by averaging 6.0 assists per game during the regular season, along with 7.4 points. He also recorded 61 steals for the year.

Nik Khamenia, F — Khamenia transferred to UConn after spending the 2025-26 campaign at Duke. In UConn's first two exhibition games, he has averaged 32 minutes per game and scored in double figures in both games. He is averaging 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest in the two preseason games.

Jayden Ross, F — Last season, Ross came off the bench for the Huskies and averaged 17.5 minutes per game. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He has seen more time in the two exhibition games and is expected to factor more into UConn's equation this year.

Colben Landrew, F — A former 5-star prospect, Landrew has seen plenty of action on the court during the first two exhibition games. In the first two preseason contests against Syracuse and Michigan State, the freshman combined for 21 points and nine rebounds, which included a 13-point performance against the Spartans.

Boilers to watch

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Omer Mayer, G — Now Purdue's starting point guard, Mayer has embraced more responsibility as the floor general for the Boilermakers. The sophomore has played well through the first two games, leading the team with 15 points in the exhibition game against Purdue-Fort Wayne. Most importantly, Mayer has six assists with just one turnover in two preseason games.

Gicarri Harris, G — Harris played well in Purdue's four games in Canada in July, and it has translated to the exhibition games. He was the top scorer in the win over Ball State, dropping in 16 points and shooting 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line. He also had five assists in that game.

C.J. Cox, G — The only returning starter from last year's team, Cox continues to be Mr. Consistency for the Boilermakers. He scored in double digits in each of Purdue's first two exhibition games. He is coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field. Cox is also considered Purdue's top defender.

Caden Pierce, F — A former Ivy League Player of the Year while at Princeton, Pierce is expected to help Purdue from a rebounding and leadership perspective on the floor. He didn't play college basketball last year, recovering from an injury. He provides the Boilers with an athletic four man who can crash the glass.

Daniel Jacobsen, C — Jacobsen is the big man for the Boilers and will have more opportunities to play through mistakes this season. He had a strong outing in Purdue's first exhibition game against Ball State, finishing that contest with eight points, six rebounds, five blocks and four assists.

2025-26 stats

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats (per game) Purdue #4 UConn Scoring 81.6 76.6 Points allowed 70.5 65.2 FG% 49.9% 47.2% 3FG% 38.3% 34.4% Rebounds (margin) 35.2 (+6.6) 36.6 (+5.2) Assists 19.6 18.1 Steals 5.5 6.8 Blocks 2.8 5.0 Turnovers 8.9 10.9

What to watch

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How does the defense look against a top-10 opponent?

Purdue is going to place a heavier emphasis on pressuring the basketball this season. How will guards like Mayer, Cox, Harris and Antione West Jr. handle that against the big, athletic guards that UConn has? Will it present problems for the Huskies? Or will UConn be able to exploit some of those matchups?

It will be interesting to see how Purdue's defense holds up against a talented UConn team, especially around the perimeter.

Potential lineup changes

Matt Painter has rolled out the same starting lineup in the first two exhibition games against Ball State and Purdue-Fort Wayne. He has gone with Mayer, Cox, Harris, Pierce and Jacobsen in those games. Will we see the same starters on Tuesday night in Hartford, or will there be a change somewhere?

If it's the same starting lineup on Tuesday, then it's probably safe to assume that will be the group that takes the floor first when the Boilermakers head to Las Vegas for the regular-season opener against No. 15 Gonzaga.

The rebound test

The Boilers have dominated the glass in the first two games against Ball State and Purdue-Fort Wayne. Will that translate when they play a physical UConn team that can cause problems on the glass?

Entering the season, rebounding was one of Painter's biggest concerns with this team. So far, it hasn't been much of an issue. UConn is going to present much greater challenges on the glass than Ball State or Fort Wayne, though.

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