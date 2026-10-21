How Much Is Purdue Basketball Spending? The Answer May Surprise You

Matt Painter has unapologetically built his roster and coached his way throughout his 22 years at Purdue. That approach has led to nine consecutive top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but NIL has introduced a whole new set of challenges for the Boilermakers' staff.

Player development isn't enough anymore. Coaches must also know how to retain talent and have the financial backing to do so. Considering Purdue retained every eligible player from last year's team, the Boilermakers' NIL budget might surprise you.

Matt Norlander and Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports recently broke down NIL spending across college basketball. Purdue falls firmly within the writers' Tier 6, which includes programs spending between $7.1 million and $9.9 million. The Boilermakers have arguably outperformed every other team in that spending range.

Four other Big Ten programs also fall within Purdue's spending tier: Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers and Iowa. With no disrespect intended toward those programs, Purdue's production has been significantly higher. Even more surprising, fellow in-state program Butler falls within the same spending range as the Boilermakers.

Painter hasn't been the most aggressive coach when it comes to bringing in high-profile transfers, but he's still used the portal on several occasions during the NIL era. This season, Princeton graduate forward Caden Pierce and 23-year-old French big man Enzo Shahrvin are among the new additions Purdue is counting on to make an impact with its reported $7 million to $10 million budget. If both players perform as well in Mackey Arena as they look on paper, Painter could see a strong return on that investment during their first seasons with the program.

Who's spending more?

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a crucial season for Purdue, and NIL spending is a significant part of the equation. Painter has proven time and again that he can win under a variety of circumstances, but this season marks a new challenge as he looks to maintain Purdue's success without relying on the same core of veteran, homegrown talent. If the Boilermakers can continue building on their recent success, Painter will further strengthen his case as one of the best coaches in the country at maximizing a relatively modest NIL budget.

A majority of the Big Ten falls into spending tiers above Purdue's, including Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA, Maryland, USC, Michigan State, Illinois, Michigan and, of course, Indiana. The Hoosiers reportedly sit near the $20 million mark, spending roughly twice as much as Purdue.

I believe Purdue can continue winning without an enormous NIL budget, but that financial gap makes Painter's job considerably more difficult. That's a major reason why Tommy McClelland was brought in as Purdue's new athletic director. His ability to raise money won't just affect the football program. It will also play a significant role in supporting the basketball program.

The Boilermakers' basketball program has long been built around blue-collar players who work hard and do things the right way. Although the landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically, that philosophy remains the same.

We'll soon see how Purdue's combination of a relatively modest budget and a strong culture stacks up against some of the Big Ten's biggest spenders. With the season approaching, Painter once again has an opportunity to prove that success in college basketball isn't determined by NIL spending alone.

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