Why Matt Painter Compares This Year's Purdue Team to 2018-19 Squad

This year's Purdue basketball team is going to look quite a bit different from the last two years. That's not exactly a hidden secret in West Lafayette. But if you're looking for an early comparison for the 2026-27 Boilers, head coach Matt Painter believes one previous squad sticks out.

Purdue's 2018-19 team, a group that shared a Big Ten regular-season championship and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, is the comparison Painter draws. Much like this year's squad, that team also lost four starters from a 2017-18 unit that hit the 30-win mark for the first time under Painter's watch.

"I look at it like the team with Carsen Edwards that lost four starters," Painter said while joining Boilers in the Stands. "We had some struggles in the first 10, 11, 12 games, and then got some things figured out. When you get it figured out, it helps you. But that wasn't hard to figure out who should be playing."

The team that Painter is referencing went through some stylistic changes. With 7-foot-2 brute Isaac Haas graduating, the Boilers turned to Matt Haarms, a more mobile and versatile big man, comparable to current center Daniel Jacobsen.

It took some time for the 2018-19 Boilers to mesh. That team started out 6-5 and appeared to be headed towards a mediocre finish in the Big Ten. Instead, Painter's team went 16-4 in conference play, sharing a conference title and making a remarkable run to the Elite Eight, led by Edwards' historic run through March Madness.

Painter is optimistic that this year's team won't take quite as long to get things figured out, but there could still be some growing pains early in the year with so many players taking on new roles.

"Sometimes, it takes a little bit of time to get there," Painter said. "I would like to think that this team won't take that much time. But the thing that is good about it is that everybody is so close. When we sub, we don't lose anything. A lot of times, coaches say that, but you lose something. It's pretty even in our practices. It's really even, actually."

Purdue cruises in first two exhibition games

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots a three-point field goal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to gauge a team during exhibition games. Rotations can vary, minutes aren't as consistent, and both teams are still working through some issues they've seen in practice.

Through Purdue's first two exhibition games, though, it has looked like a team ready to compete at a high level. The Boilers have posted a pair of 30-point wins in the two preseason contests.

Purdue defeated Ball State 87-55 in the exhibition opener at Mackey Arena. Gicarri Harris led the way with 16 points, C.J. Cox added 15 and Antione West Jr. scored 11 in the victory. Daniel Jacobsen had eight points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Last Thursday, the Boilers hit the road to play Purdue-Fort Wayne at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Again, Painter's bunch enjoyed a 92-62 road victory.

West was the top scorer with 16 points, Omer Mayer pitched in 15, Cox had 13 and Jacobsen added 11. Jack Benter had 10 points and six boards in the 30-point win over the Mastodons.

Purdue will face its most important challenge of non-conference play this week, traveling to Hartford, Conn., for a matchup against UConn. This is the game that Painter values most, giving him an idea of where his team stands compared to some of the top programs in the sport.

Tipoff between the Boilers and Huskies is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will steam on UConn-Plus.

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