In 49 States: Indianapolis to Host All Major College Basketball Championships in 2026

Indianapolis to Host All Major College Basketball Championships in 2026
Indianapolis will be the center of the college basketball world in 2026. The NCAA announced on Thursday that the city will host every major men's college basketball championship.
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee approved Indianapolis as the host site for the Division II and Division III men's basketball championship games. It is also the host city for the 2026 Men's Final Four.
Additionally, Indianapolis will host the semifinals and finals of the 2026 National invitation Tournament (NIT). Sites for these major college basketball events will be Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Lucas Oil Stadium will be the host site of the 2026 Men's Final Four, which will be played on Saturday, April 4 and Monday, April 6. University of Indianapolis and the Horizon League will be co-hosts of the event. It marks the ninth time the city has hosted the Final Four.
The NIT semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 2 at Hinkle Fieldhouse — home of Butler University. The championship game will be played on Sunday, April 5 at a venue to be determined. The Division II and Division III men's championship games will also be played on Sunday, April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
This marks the second time Indiana has been the focal point of the college basketball world. In 2021, the NCAA agreed to host every March Madness game within the state because of COVID-19 concerns and precautions.
"This will be a tremendous celebration of men's college basketball across all three divisions in Indy," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "When we did this in 2013 (in Atlanta), we had nearly 8,000 fans watching the Division II and III championship games, and the final two nights of this year's NIT at Hinkle Fieldhouse featured sold-out crowds of more than 9,000 fans.
"It will be an awesome opportunity for student-athletes at the participating schools, as well as a showcase for the legendary college basketball fans in Indiana."
It's only fitting that the country's best basketball state is getting every major championship game in men's college basketball. Is it too early to start booking plans for this five-day hoops event?
Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2026 championships in Indianapolis:
- Thursday, April 2: NIT semifinals (Hinkle Fieldhouse)
- Saturday, April 4: Final Four, semifinal round (Lucas Oil Stadium)
- Sunday, April 5: NIT championship (To be determined)
- Sunday, April 5: Division II championship (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
- Sunday, April 5: Division III championship (Gainbrdige Fieldhouse)
- Monday, April 6: Final Four, championship (Lucas Oil Stadium)
