Internet Goes Nuts Over Myles Colvin's Explosive Jam in Purdue's Win over High Point
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Myles Colvin may have guaranteed himself a spot in the One Shining Moment montage when the NCAA Tournament concludes in April. The Purdue sophomore wing had one of the best dunks of March Madness on Thursday, throwing down a putback in impressive fashion.
With under three minutes to play in the first half of Purdue's first round game against High Point on Thursday, Colvin chased down a missed three-point attempt by Camden Heide. Colvin then collected the ball and threw it down, creating a highlight-reel moment early in the game.
Below is the replay of Colvin's big moment.
As you might expect, social media exploded over Colvin's huge putback dunk. Fans and journalists alike were in amazement over his athletic move.
A few former Boilers, Rapheal Davis and Vincent Edwards, were also thoroughly impressed by the sophomore's dunk.
These are just a few samples from social media's response to Colvin's big jam. Here are just a handful more.
Colvin finished the game with four points, two rebounds and two assists for the Boilermakers on Thursday. Purdue will now play McNeese State on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Will Colvin have another big moment?
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHAT KAUFMAN-RENN, SMITH SAID: Both Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn came up big in Purdue's win over High Point on Thursday, combining for 41 points to lead the Boilers. Here's everything the two stars said after the victory. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: There were some scary moments, but Purdue pulled out a 75-63 win over High Point on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said following the victory. CLICK HERE
HEIDE GETS DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Earlier this season, Purdue's Camden Heide had battles with confidence. He's come a long way this year, recording his first double-double and playing a pivotal role in the Boilers' win over High Point in the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER: Purdue has allowed many leads to slip away over the last month. It almost happened again on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against High Point. This time, though, the Boilermakers found a way to weather the storm. CLICK HERE
PURDUE GAME STORY: No. 4-seed Purdue grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, and all those extra possessions helped the Boilermakers knock off High Point 75-63 in their first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday in Providence, R.I. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 21 points, and Braden Smith added 20. CLICK HERE