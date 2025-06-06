Jaraan Cornell, Former Purdue Basketball Player, Dies at 48
Jaraan Cornell, a former Purdue basketball standout and a star at South Bend Clay High School in the 1990s, has died, according to a report from the South Bend Tribune. He was 48.
Details regarding Cornell's death remain unknown at this time.
Cornell was a basketball star at the high school level while attending South Bend Clay. In 1994, he made a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation in the Indiana State Championship Game against Valparaiso. Clay would go on to win the game 93-88 in overtime to claim a state title.
Following his high school career, Cornell went on to play at Purdue from 1996-2000 under legendary coach Gene Keady. He was well known for his three-point shooting ability, knocking down 242 long balls across his four-year career in West Lafayette.
Cornell was a two-time third-team All-Big Ten selection in 1998 and 1999 and was a member of a Purdue program that reached the NCAA Tournament in all four of his years in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 in 1998 and 1999 and made it to the Elite Eight in 2000.
In four seasons with the Boilers, Cornell averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot 42.8% from the floor and 36.9% from three-point range. He ended his career as a member of Purdue's 1,000-point club, scoring 1,595 points.
Cornell was inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary team in 2021. He coached the Clay High School girls basketball team in 2013 and 2014.