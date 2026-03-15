Purdue's March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent & Path to the Final Four

For a ninth straight season, Purdue has earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have earned a No. 2 seed for March Madness, which was announced during Sunday's Selection Show on CBS.

The Boilers are in the West Region. They'll begin their journey in St. Louis with a matchup against No. 15 seed. If they reach the Sweet 16, they'll head out to San Jose, Calif.

Purdue ended the Big Ten Tournament on a high note on Sunday, as the seventh-seeded Boilermakers defeated No. 1 seed Michigan 80-72 to claim the conference tournament title. They will carry some serious momentum into March Madness next week.

Here's a breakdown of Purdue's seed, matchup, schedule and more as the Boilers prepare for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue's seed and matchup

Purdue will open up the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the West Region. The Boilermakers will open up March Madness on Friday, March 20, in St. Louis against No. 15 Queens, the automatic bid from the A-SUN Conference.

If the Boilermakers defeat Queens in the opening round, they will then play either No. 7 Miami (FL) or No. 10 Missouri in the second round, with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance. The matchup against Missouri could be particularly difficult with the Tigers playing so close to home.

Winning in the first and second round would then send Purdue to the San Jose, the host city of the West Region. The Boilermakers would potentially face No. 3 Gonzaga or No. 6 BYU in the Sweet 16. Arizona is the No. 1 seed of the region.

West Region full bracket

No. 1 Arizona (32-2) vs. No. 16 LIU (24-10)

No. 8 Villanova (24-8) vs. No. 9 Utah State (28-6)

No. 4 Arkansas (26-8) vs. No. 13 Hawai'i (24-8)

No. 5 Wisconsin (24-10) vs. #12 High Point (30-4)

No. 3 Gonzaga (30-3) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State (21-13)

No. 6 BYU (23-11) vs. No. 11 Texas/No. 11 North Carolina State

No. 2 Purdue (27-8) vs. No. 15 Queens (21-13)

No. 7 Miami (25-8) vs. No. 10 Missouri (20-12)

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