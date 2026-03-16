Predicting Purdue's Path to the 2026 Final Four in Indianapolis

On Sunday, Purdue cut down the nets at the United Center in Chicago after winning four games in four days, capped by an 80-72 win over Michigan to claim the Big Ten Tournament title. But the Boilermakers are hoping to ask for scissors and ladders a few more times in the coming weeks.

Purdue begins its NCAA Tournament journey on Friday as the No. 2 seed in the West Region. The Boilermakers will open the tournament against No. 15 seed Queens at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The West is loaded with quality teams standing between Purdue and a spot in the Final Four in Indianapolis. So, what's the most likely path the Boilermakers will have to take to get to at Lucas Oil Stadium in April?

Here's a prediction of which opponents Purdue will face on the path to a second Final Four appearance in three years.

First round vs. No. 15 Queens (St. Louis)

Queens Royals guard Chris Ashby (11) drives. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This won't be an easy first-round matchup for Purdue, playing a team that averages 84.9 points per game and isn't afraid to shoot the three-point shot. This isn't a team with a lot of interior size, though, which sets up nicely for Oscar Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn to dominate in the post, much like they did during the Big Ten Tournament.

Second round vs. No. 10 Missouri (St. Louis)

Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots a free throw. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Missouri snuck into the field after losing its last three games of the regular season, but the advantage of playing in St. Louis and having a large home crowd provides motivation, and the Tigers take down Miami (Florida) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This sets up a Big Ten-SEC showdown in the second round of March Madness with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance.

Sweet 16 vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (San Jose)

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts to a play. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Gonzaga flexes its muscle in the first round against Kennesaw State, but faces some challenges in a second-round matchup against BYU. Still, Mark Few finds a way to get his Bulldogs back to the Sweet 16. This would set up a rematch from the 2024 Sweet 16, when Purdue defeated Gonzaga 80-68 to advance to the Elite Eight.

Elite Eight vs. No. 1 Arizona (San Jose)

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after defeating the Houston Cougars. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona has been one of the best teams in college basketball all season long, and it will look like it through the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will dominate in games against Long Island and Utah State in the first two rounds. Arizona will have a much more difficult game against Wisconsin in the Sweet 16, but ultimately uses its size and athleticism to pull out a victory and advance to the Elite Eight for a showdown against the Boilermakers.

West Region bracket predictions

The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate with the Big Ten Trophy. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Here's a quick rundown of our bracket predictions for the West Region, which would lead Purdue on the path to the Final Four.

First round

No. 1 Arizona def. No. 16 Long Island

No. 9 Utah State def. No. 8 Villanova

No. 5 Wisconsin def. No. 12 High Point

No. 4 Arkansas def. No. 13 Hawai'i

No. 6 BYU def. No. 11 Texas

No. 3 Gonzaga def. No. 14 Kennesaw State

No. 2 Purdue def. No. 15 Queens

No. 10 Missouri def. No. 7 Miami (Florida)

Second round

No. 1 Arizona def. No. 9 Utah State

No. 5 Wisconsin def. No. 4 Arkansas

No. 3 Gonzaga def. No. 6 BYU

No. 2 Purdue def. No. 10 Missouri

Sweet 16

No. 1 Arizona def. No. 5 Wisconsin

No. 2 Purdue def. No. 3 Gonzaga

Elite Eight

No. 2 Purdue def. No. 1 Arizona

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