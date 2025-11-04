Key Boilermaker Listed as Questionable for Purdue's Opener vs. Evansville
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue may be without All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn for Tuesday night's season opener against Evansville. The senior was listed as "questionable" for the game, according to the Big Ten's availability report, which was released just a few hours before tipoff.
Kaufman-Renn is dealing with a hip issue and is considered "day-to-day" for the time being. Per Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star, the forward is expected to go through warm-ups before the game to see if he can play for the Boilermakers Tuesday night.
Along with senior guard Braden Smith, Kaufman-Renn was on the Naismith National Player of the Year watch list entering the 2025-26 campaign. He is also on the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, presented to the best power forward in college basketball.
Kaufman-Renn had a breakout junior campaign for the Boilermakers last season, averaging a team-high 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest while shooting nearly 60% from the floor. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the year.
The senior forward is part of a senior trio — along with Smith and Fletcher Loyer — who has spent its entire career at Purdue. Those three players are a major reason why the Boilermakers are a favorite to win the Big Ten and reach a second Final Four in the past three seasons.
Tipoff between Purdue and Evansville is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
Who would start in Kaufman-Renn's place?
If Kaufman-Renn is unable to play against Evansville on Tuesday night, who would start in his place? It's likely that redshirt freshman Jack Benter would get an opportunity at the starting four spot.
Throughout summer and fall practices, Benter proved himself as a capable player at the four position. In Purdue's two exhibition games this season, the 6-foot-6 Indiana native came off the bench for Kaufman-Renn to fill that spot.
It would be quite the introduction to Benter's college basketball career, starting for the top-ranked team in the country. But there are a lot of things he brings to the floor that coach Matt Painter likes.
"He has good size to him, he's a big kid, he's got good length, good size, can stretch the defense, knows how to play," Painter said of Benter in the summer.
Benter will undoubtedly see the floor on Tuesday night against Evansville, we just don't know if it will be in a starting role or if he'll come off the bench for the Boilermakers.
