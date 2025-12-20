Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 21 Auburn

INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time this season, Purdue finds itself in a top-25 showdown. This time, the sixth-ranked Boilermakers take on No. 21 Auburn in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

#6 Purdue vs. #21 Auburn live game blog

Pregame

Purdue has a clean bill of health for today's game. Nobody is listed as "out" or "questionable" on the Big Ten's availability report.

Tipoff between No. 6 Purdue and No. 21 Auburn is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. It will begin after the first game between Northwestern and Butler. Both games will air on Peacock.

How to watch #6 Purdue vs. #21 Auburn

What: Indy Classic/Non-conference game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

Tipoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (approximately)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (18,345)

TV: Peacock

App: Peacock

TV announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Cayleigh Griffin (reporter)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85

Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

Preview

Saturday's game is the second of a two-year agreement between Purdue and Auburn. Last year, the Tigers throttled the Boilermakers 87-69 in Birmingham.

But Auburn is bringing a much diffferent team into Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. The Tigers still have star guard Tahaad Pettiford from last year's squad, but big-time players Keyshawn Hall and Keshawn Murphy both transferred into the program. This is a team that still has a lot of athleticism, but is continuing to develop team chemistry.

Purdue, on the other hand, returns 80% of its offensive production from last season and added a big-time center in Oscar Cluff. With Cluff and Trey Kaufman-Renn in the post and Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and CJ Cox at the guard positions, the Boilers have tremendous balance.

How will the Boilermakers handle Auburn's athleticism? Can Purdue keep from fouling a Tigers team that shoots nearly 30 free throws per game?

On the flip side, Purdue's size in the post and its rebounding ability should cause problems for Auburn. If the Boilers' shooters are hitting from the perimeter, that's going to be another issue for the Tigers.

