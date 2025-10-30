Key Quotes From Matt Painter After Purdue's Exhibition Win Over UIndy
No. 1 Purdue rounded out exhibition play on Wednesday night, posting a dominant 92-49 victory over UIndy at Mackey Arena. It was the final preseason contest before the Boilermakers dive into regular season action on Tuesday, Nov. 4, hosting Evansville.
Here are some of the key quotes from Matt Painter's postgame press conference after the win.
On the play from the bench ...
Painter: "I thought the bench played really well, especially in the first half. They came in and gave us some energy and really got us going. Daniel played well ... and then Gicarri has really shot the ball well in practices and all summer, I thought Omer did some really good things, I thought Antione West really gave us a spark.
"Just, next guy up, you know? Obviously, we timeshared today and a lot of people got a lot of minutes, and that was really good to see. But I thought our bench played really well."
On the luxury of having two centers and potentially playing small ball ...
Painter: "It's not the worst thing in the world when both your centers have four fouls and you can go with Trey Kaufman-Renn at the five. We played a lot that way [last year], and there will be times we do that this year. But, I like our size."
On the play of Daniel Jacobsen offensively ...
Painter: "The rolls are so important, the lobs. And then, sometimes, when you have a passer like Braden and you have a lob threat like that, when they start taking those away, he's just setting up people for wide-open threes," coach Matt Painter said after the game. "That's what you want. You want people to say, 'Hey, we're going to take away Daniel Jacobsen's rolls.' If they're going to take away his rolls and play in a drop ... if you do that, you just give freedom to Braden Smith to maneuver.
"People love to be aggressive with Braden, and when they are, Daniel is on the move. Now you've got that lob threat, and then when they pull all the way in and you get those skips, now you have a three. So, it's more than just those dunks and his twos, because it leads to people worrying about it. When we can have the balance of dunks, layups, lobs, and wide-open threes, that's what usually wins the day."
On Braden Smith "picking his spots" this season ...
Painter: "Sometimes, guys can't go get their own shot, he can. So, if he wants to be more aggressive, he will. A lot of it depends on how they're defending. If they're going to hedge high and get up there, it's not the only part of the game, but the pick-and-roll is a big part of what we do. If they're going to do that, he has to get the ball out of his hands and get it moving. He understands that.
"So, yeah, you could have some games like this [3 points, 7 assists], but I don't think he'll have a lot of games like this. But, if you win by 43, you'll take it.
"He can hurt you in a lot of ways. What people don't understand, especially if they don't understand basketball, you have to take what the game presents and each game is a little bit different. If they want to take the ball out of his hands, he can't force that. He has to get the ball out of his hands and get it moving, and now they're in rotation and they're behind plays. If they're not going to take the ball out of his hands, then he needs to be aggressive, look to score and look to manipulate the defense. He's proven to be pretty good at that."
On Purdue's defense through the exhibition games ...
Painter: "Yeah, we have to do a better job. When they got to the paint, they had some success, when they didn't, they didn't. I don't think that holds true for everybody, but it's definitely an indicator.
"We have to continue to work on that. As we play people and different systems an different styles, we'll have to, from a schematic standpoint, do the best that we can. We do have good size, I think that's important. But skill will stretch out your size, there's no doubt about that. You put a lot of shooters out there, and you're going to have to guard the arc.
"Each style, each program will cause different issues. We're just going to have to keep working at it."
