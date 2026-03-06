Door Not Entirely Shut on Oscar Cluff's Chance to Return to Purdue for 2026-27 Season

The chances may not look great from the outside, but there's still the possibility that Oscar Cluff could return to Purdue for the 2026-26 college basketball season. Head coach Matt Painter said that the 6-foot-11 senior center is still figuring out whether or not he'll have one more season of eligibility.

Cluff is a fifth-year senior, but spent his first two years playing college basketball at Cochise College (Arizona). He has since had stops at Washington State, South Dakota State and Purdue. Through different lawsuits, student-athletes are pushing for courts to rule that junior college seasons don't count against the NCAA's four-year rule.

"Still going through it," Painter told reporters on Friday. "Just trying to do everything to help him from a legal front to get another year."

Painter confirmed that Cluff was "involved" with some things regarding next season, but did not specify.

Last month, a Tennessee judge denied University of Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar's preliminary injunction to play a sixth season. Aguilar argued that his two years of junior college should not count against his time at the NCAA Division I level.

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) pulls down a rebound. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

That ruling seemed to seal Cluff's fate regarding a potential return to college basketball next season. However, Painter indicated that nothing has been decided at this point.

When Painter began recruited Cluff after the 2024-25 season, he did not anticipate having the center for two seasons in West Lafayette. It's just been a situation that has unfolded over the past few monthhs.

"It was just all the different lawsuits and different stuff," Painter said. "Really, through football is when I first heard it."

Based on the decision in Aguilar's case, it doesn't sound like Cluff would be able to return to play at the college level next season. Right now, though, the door remains cracked open for that possibility.

How Cluff has helped Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) drives to the basket. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

After last season, Purdue needed help in the rebounding department. It also needed someone with a presence in the post defensively. Cluff has provided that for the Boilermakers this season.

Cluff is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season for the Boilermakers. He has recorded six double-doubles on the year, as well.

"If this is Oscar's last game, he's given us that interior presence. A guy who can rebound, a guy who can be physical and defend," Painter said. "He has really helped us."

Saturday's game against Wisconsin will be the final one for Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Liam Murphy inside Mackey Arena. Cluff will go through the ceremony, as well, even though his future remains unknown at this time.

