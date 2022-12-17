LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson in Real Time

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball made a short trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse where it will take on Davidson at 6:15 p.m. ET as part of the inaugural Indy Classic. The Boilermakers are searching for their first 11-0 start in seven years.

How to watch: If you're looking for how to watch No. 1 Purdue basketball (10-0) take on Davidson (7-3), here's all the game day info with game time and television information, the coaching matchup, and three things to see from the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Saturday's matchup pits Foster and Fletcher Loyer against one another. The two brothers are averaging a combined 32.6 points and 8.4 assists per game so far this season.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Follow along for another Purdue basketball game day:

6:27 p.m. ET — Zach Edey is fouled on a shot attempt and goes 0-for-2 from the line. David Jenkins comes into the game for the Boilermakers.

6:25 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis into the game for Purdue replacing Caleb Furst. Brandon Newman checks in as well.

6:22 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Davidson 9-0 at the first media timeout, 15:49 on the clock in the first half. Fletcher Loyer with five quick points, and the Boilermakers are 3-of-6 from the field.

Tipoff — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and Fletcher Loyer knocks down a pull-up jumper defended by his brother, Foster, on the first offensive possession. He follows up with a rhythm 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers an early 5-0 lead.

Purdue Starters: Mason Gillis is in uniform for the Boilermakers, but sophomore forward Caleb Furst will stay in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game.

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst

Junior center Zach Edey

Pregame — Mason Gillis is set to play for Purdue after missing the team's last three games due to a back injury.

Zach Edey Earns Big Ten Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led the team to wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, averaging 17 points, 17.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the two games. Since 2010-11, he is the only player nationally to have at least 200 points, 125 rebounds and 20 blocked shots in his team’s first 10 games of the season. CLICK HERE

