Purdue Just Outside National Rankings in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue opened the 2022-23 college basketball season unranked, and finds itself just outside the Associated Press Top 25 this week after nonconference victories over Milwaukee and Austin Peay.

Indiana, Illinois and Michigan were the only Big Ten teams ranked in Week 2. The Hoosiers are atop the conference at No. 12, with the Fighting Illini and Wolverines at No. 19 and No. 20, respectively.

The Boilermakers received 109 votes in Monday's rankings, behind Michigan State, which earned 119. The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season last Friday, falling to Gonzaga in a narrow 64-63 defeat. Ohio State, Iowa, Rutgers and Penn State all garnered at least one vote, too.

Purdue is scheduled to take on Marquette on Tuesday at Mackey Arena for the Gavitt Games before traveling to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24. The team's first-round opponent is West Virginia.

AP Top 25 college basketball poll, Nov. 14

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for Week 2, with Big Ten teams in bold.

North Carolina (2-0) Gonzaga (2-0) Houston (2-0) Kentucky (2-0) Baylor (2-0) Kansas (2-0) Duke (2-0) UCLA (2-0) Arkansas (2-0) Creighton (2-0) Texas (2-0) Indiana (2-0) Auburn (2-0) Arizona (2-0) TCU (2-0) Virginia (2-0) San Diego State (2-0) Alabama (2-0) Illinois (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Dayton (2-0) Tennessee (2-0) Texas Tech (2-0) Texas A&M (2-0) UConn (2-0)

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Zach Edey Dominantes in Purdue's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team’s win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team’s win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers. David Jenkins Jr. Knocks Down 3-Pointer in Season Debut: Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. logged 15 minutes in his first game of the season after missing the team's opening matchup with Milwaukee. He scored five points on 1-of-2 shooting, hitting a 3-pointer to take a 47-32 lead with 7:44 to play in the second half. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. logged 15 minutes in his first game of the season after missing the team's opening matchup with Milwaukee. He scored five points on 1-of-2 shooting, hitting a 3-pointer to take a 47-32 lead with 7:44 to play in the second half. Purdue, Austin Peay Photo Gallery: Purdue basketball defeated Austin Peay on Friday night inside Mackey Arena to improve to 2-0 on the season. Take a look at the sights during the victory by scrolling through 20 pictures from the game. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball defeated Austin Peay on Friday night inside Mackey Arena to improve to 2-0 on the season. Take a look at the sights during the victory by scrolling through 20 pictures from the game. Stefanovic Predicts Loyer "is Going to Crush" 3-Point Record: Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season: Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. CLICK HERE

Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. Loyer, Smith Lead Purdue Past Milwaukee for 85-53 Victory: Fletcher Loyer paced Purdue with 17 points and was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line while Braden Smith notched seven steals. The two freshmen help the Boilermakers brush off a slow start en route to a victory in their 2022-23 season opener. CLICK HERE

