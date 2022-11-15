How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette on Tuesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 63-44 victory over Austin Peay, Purdue basketball (2-0) welcomes Marquette (2-0) to Mackey Arena on Tuesday as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The matchup will serve as a tough challenge this early in the season, one that is a precursor to the team's trip to Portland, Ore., on Nov. 24 for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

"That's what you want," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You want to keep getting better, you want to keep getting challenged, but obviously you have to win some games in that mix. I think we've done a good job scheduling leading into this game and leading into our exempt tournament afterward."

Tuesday's game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the matchup being aired live on FS1. The Boilermakers are 1-2 all-time when playing in the Gavitt Games, losing to Villanova in 2016 before splitting contests against the Golden Eagles in 2017 and 2019.

LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog. We'll have news, analysis and highlights straight from press row inside Mackey Arena. To read that story, CLICK HERE.

Purdue managed to grab an 86-71 victory in their first-ever game against Marquette but suffered a 65-55 loss in the last meeting between the two programs. The Boilermakers are aiming for their second straight 3-0 start, boasting a 16-game win streak in nonconference matchups at home.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information, a look at Marquette coach Shaka Smart and three things to watch from Purdue.

How to watch 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Marquette Golden Eagles What: Purdue's first matchup in the Gavitt Tipoff games since 2019. The team is 1-2 all-time in the event.

Purdue's first matchup in the Gavitt Tipoff games since 2019. The team is 1-2 all-time in the event. When: 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FS1

FS1 TV Announcers: Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery

Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery Radio: WAZY (96.5)

WAZY (96.5) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell and Wes Scott (producer)

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell and Wes Scott (producer) Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Marquette went 19-13 and 11-8 in the Big East Conference.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 386-192 overall record with the program, including a 194-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just 14 more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Marquette: Shaka Smart is in his second season at the helm for Marquette. He began his head coaching career with VCU, competing in both the Colonial Athletic Association and the Atlantic 10 Conference. After six seasons with the Rams, he spent six years with Texas and earned a 109-86 overall record leading the Longhorns. Smart has brought his teams to a total of nine NCAA Tournament berths, including a Final Four appearance with VCU during the 2010-11 season.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) goes up for a shot during an NCAA men's basketball game against the Austin Peay Governors, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three things to watch from Purdue

1. Frontcourt scoring with Zach Edey off the floor

Purdue junior center Zach Edey was dominant in the second game of the season, scoring a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting. But when he heads to the bench, there's been a significant scoring falloff from the rest of the team's frontcourt.

Junior forward Mason Gillis, who is the only returning starter from last year's squad, is averaging just 3.5 points per game through two contests. Sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn have been interchangeable underneath the basket coming off the bench, but they've combined for only 11 points per game thus far in the 2022-23 season.

While they aren't expected to match the production of Edey, they will need to generate more consistency for the Boilermakers to have sustained success on offense.

"With how dominant [Zach Edey] is down low, it's kind of hard to be as efficient as he is down there when he's out of the game," Furst said. "I think we have advantages in other ways that Zach doesn't. Whether it's shooting, our mobility when we're smaller, the pace of play with which we can play.

"I wouldn't say it's trying to imitate the way he plays and doing it as best as possible. but kind of using our own way of playing and playing to our own strengths."

2. Purdue's success against the press

The Boilermakers spent the offseason with an increased emphasis on breaking the press, and their efforts have been put to the test early in nonconference play. That challenge continues against the Golden Eagles, who Painter says is committed to aggressive full-court defense under second-year coach Shaka Smart.

But even with two freshmen guards in its starting lineup, Purdue has been much improved at slicing through opposing presses and setting up 3-pointers or one-on-one opportunities underneath the basket.

"The biggest thing is just to go with pace," Purdue junior guard Ethan Morton said. "Last year, sometimes I think we would just almost get the ball in and just sort of hold and survey for a couple seconds. That's 2-3 seconds you want back at the end of your 10 seconds trying to get it over half-court.

"Obviously, just doing what we've worked on and be aggressive. If they're going to press, we have to try to make them pay for it. But they're a team of really good athletes."

3. Shake Smart teams hold the advantage over the Boilermakers

En route to a Final Four appearance with VCU during the 2010-2011 college basketball season, Smart took down Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers were also defeated twice by the Texas Longhorns during Smart's tenure.

The team has a chance to earn its first win against him when Marquette visits West Lafayette on Tuesday.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Purdue Lands Just Outside AP Top 25: Purdue basketball garnered 109 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling just outside the national rankings. Only three Big Ten programs were ranked, but the Boilermakers were among six conference schools to pull at least one vote. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball garnered 109 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling just outside the national rankings. Only three Big Ten programs were ranked, but the Boilermakers were among six conference schools to pull at least one vote. Zach Edey Dominantes in Purdue's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team’s win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team’s win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers. David Jenkins Jr. Knocks Down 3-Pointer in Season Debut: Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. logged 15 minutes in his first game of the season after missing the team's opening matchup with Milwaukee. He scored five points on 1-of-2 shooting, hitting a 3-pointer to take a 47-32 lead with 7:44 to play in the second half. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. logged 15 minutes in his first game of the season after missing the team's opening matchup with Milwaukee. He scored five points on 1-of-2 shooting, hitting a 3-pointer to take a 47-32 lead with 7:44 to play in the second half. Stefanovic Predicts Loyer "is Going to Crush" 3-Point Record: Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic saw just one game from Fletcher Loyer before taking to social media to rave about the freshman guard. Loyer led the Boilermakers with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from the 3-point line in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season: Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. CLICK HERE

Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. Loyer, Smith Lead Purdue Past Milwaukee for 85-53 Victory: Fletcher Loyer paced Purdue with 17 points and was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line while Braden Smith notched seven steals. The two freshmen help the Boilermakers brush off a slow start en route to a victory in their 2022-23 season opener. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.