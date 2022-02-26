LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Game Between No. 4 Purdue, Michigan State in Real Time

Purdue basketball starts its final three-game stretch of the regular season with a road matchup against Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Here is our live blog, where you can follow along with all the news and views in real time live from press row.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 4 Purdue basketball begins its final regular-season stretch with a road matchup against Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. The Boilermakers, who sit at 24-4 and 13-4 in the Big Ten, are tied atop the conference with three games left to play.

The Spartans are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on their home court, but Purdue has a four-game winning streak against Michigan State. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET.

1:16 p.m. ET — Purdue takes a timeout after opening the second half with four turnovers. Michigan State has a 39-35 lead with 17:02 left to play in the game.

1:12 p.m. ET — Zach Edey opens the scoring for Purdue in the second half. Things are all tied up as Michigan State gets its first offensive possession after the break.

12:53 p.m. ET, HALFTIME— Eric Hunter Jr. is fouled on a 3-point try. He makes all three of his attempts. Neither team sees a buzzer-beater shot fall, so Michigan State goes into the break leading Purdue 35-33.

Zach Edey leads all scorers with 15 points, but the Boilermakers only have five players on the scoreboard ahead of the second half.

12:52 p.m. ET — Plenty of fouls being called on both teams as we near the end of the first half. The two teams have combined for 17 fouls in the first 20 minutes.

12:48 p.m. ET — Purdue takes a timeout as Michigan State ties its largest lead of the game. The Spartans are up 35-28 with 2:04 left in the first half. The Boilermakers have given up six 3-pointers in the first half.

12:40 p.m. ET — Michigan State calls a timeout after diving on the floor for a loose ball. Eric Hunter Jr. poked the ball free. The Spartans have a four-point lead over Purdue with 4:22 left to play in the first half.

Zach Edey leads the way for the Boilermakers with 11 points, while Jaden Ivey has added eight.

12:37 p.m. ET — Purdue is down seven points as Michigan State goes on an 8-0 run. Trevion Williams breaks the Boilermakers out of a slump by splitting a pair of free throws.

12:35 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic unable to find a rhythm early on in the first half. He's 0-3 from the field, and Purdue is in need of a spark.

12:28 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue trails Michigan State 20-19 with 7:59 left to play in the first half. Zach Edey up to nine points on 3-5 shooting from the field. The Boilermakers aren't getting opportunities to fire away on the perimeter.

12:26 p.m. ET — Zach Edey, after another Michigan State foul, is 2-3 from the free-throw line. The Spartans have five fouls compared to just two by the Boilermakers.

12:24 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis and Sasha Stefanovic check back into the game for the Boilermakers.

12:20 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Michigan State has an 18-14 lead over Purdue with 10:46 left to play in the first half. The Spartans are 4-7 from the 3-point line early, but the Boilermakers have forced three turnovers and are 5-6 from the free-throw line.

12:18 p.m. ET — It's a three-minute scoring drought for Purdue as Jaden Ivey heads to the line after a foul. He makes one, and Michigan State's lead is now just three.

12:14 p.m. ET — Boilermakers get back-to-back 3-point tries, their first pair of the game. The first from Sasha Stefanovic doesn't fall, but Jaden Ivey gets his first long ball to fall.

12:12 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Isaiah Thompson into the game for Purdue.

12:09 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Michigan State has a 10-8 lead with 15:48 left to play in the first half. The Boilermakers are just 2-4 from the field but have put in four shots from the foul line. The Spartans are 2-3 from the 3-point line.

12:05 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey picked up a block and a steal, but fumbled the ball out of bounds to give possession right back to Michigan State. On his second trip down the court in transition, he's fouled and sinks both free-throws.

Purdue takes its first lead of the game after the Spartans jumped to a quick 5-0 start.

12:03 p.m. ET — Zach Edey scores the first basket of the game for the Boilermakers.

12:02 p.m. ET — Michigan State wins the tip, and Gabe Brown buries a 3-pointer to open the game for the Spartans. Zach Edey can't get a bucket to fall for Purdue's opening possession, and the Spartans take the ball down the court for an easy layup.

PREGAME — No changes to the starting lineup for Purdue basketball against Michigan State on the road:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

