LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Michigan State in Real Time

No. 1 Purdue basketball (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) tips off against Michigan State (14-7, 6-4) on Sunday at Mackey Arena. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball is back at home for a rematch with Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers defeated the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., in a one-point decision less than two weeks ago. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another Purdue basketball game day at Mackey Arena, so be sure to follow along down below: 

Tipoff — Coming up at 12:15 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

  • How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State: No. 1 Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) plays Michigan State (14-7,6-4) for the second time this season when the two teams tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV info, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue Prepared for Rematch With Michigan State: Purdue basketball hosts Michigan State on Sunday at Mackey Arena, the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Boilermakers escaped the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., with a 64-63 victory back on Jan. 16. CLICK HERE 
  • A Look at Purdue's Remaining Big Ten Schedule: At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history. CLICK HERE 

