How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Michigan State on Sunday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball welcomes Michigan State to Mackey Arena on Sunday, having faced off against the Spartans on the road once before in the last two weeks. The game is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

The Boilermakers won at the Breslin Center by a score of 64-63, a game in which junior center Zach Edey posted a career-high 32 points and the game-winning basket with 2.2 seconds left to play.

"We know it's going to be a tough game for us," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Those athletic guards, they can make plays for themselves and other people. And then their interchangeable pieces like Malik Hall and [Joey] Hauser to go along with their size.

"Just trying to do a good job to stay out of rotations as much as we can and try to have good rebound balance. I think that's going to be key for both teams."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 1 Purdue against Michigan State

Who: No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4).

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4). What: The second matchup between the Boilermakers and Spartans this season.

The second matchup between the Boilermakers and Spartans this season. When: 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29.

12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29. Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS TV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery, Jay Wright

Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery, Jay Wright Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

fuboTV (Start your free trial) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 136 or 195 (SiriusXM), Ch. 957 (SXM App)

Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 136 or 195 (SiriusXM), Ch. 957 (SXM App) Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott AP Top 25 poll: Purdue reclaimed No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 3-0 last week. Michigan State was unranked but was among five Big Ten schools receiving votes.

Purdue reclaimed No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after going 3-0 last week. Michigan State was unranked but was among five Big Ten schools receiving votes. KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday. Michigan State is ranked No. 41 overall out of 363 teams.

Purdue is No. 5 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday. Michigan State is ranked No. 41 overall out of 363 teams. Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan State went 23-13 and 11-9 in the conference. After a victory over Davidson, the Spartans lost to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. The team defeated Yale and Texas in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Michigan State went 23-13 and 11-9 in the conference. After a victory over Davidson, the Spartans lost to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series with Michigan State with a 74-56 record, but is just 15-16 under coach Matt Painter. The Boilermakers have won nine of the last 13 matchups.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.4 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 61.1 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 13.0 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 rpg, 36.3 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.1 apg, 43.9 3-point FG pct

Michigan State Spartans

G Tyson Walker: 14.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.4 rpg, 41.1 3-point FG pct

F Joey Hauser: 13.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.1 3-point FG pct

G A.J. Hoggard: 12.4 ppg, 5.9 apg, 3.8 rpg, 40.6 FG pct

Note: Michigan State forward Malik Hall, who missed the first meeting between the two teams in East Lansing due to injury, will be available for the Spartans on Sunday. He is averaging 10.0 points per game this season.

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 404-193 overall record with the program, including a 203-116 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: Izzo is in his 28th season at the helm for the Spartans. He is the winningest head coach in Big Ten men's basketball history with a career record of 680-274 with the program. In his illustrious coaching career, Izzo has led Michigan State to eight Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a National Championship in 2000.

Under Izzo, the Spartans have claimed 10 Big Ten regular season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships. Michigan State has never posted a losing record during his tenure.

-----

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

A Look at Purdue's Remaining Big Ten Schedule: At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history. CLICK HERE

At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history. Purdue Downs Michigan to Remain Unbeaten on the Road: In a matchup headlined by star centers Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson, Purdue got a much-needed boost from its bench to escape the Crisler Center with a win. The Boilermakers scored 23 bench points and never trailed in the second half of play. CLICK HERE

In a matchup headlined by star centers Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson, Purdue got a much-needed boost from its bench to escape the Crisler Center with a win. The Boilermakers scored 23 bench points and never trailed in the second half of play. Purdue Edges out Alabama for No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. CLICK HERE

-----

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.