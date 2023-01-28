No. 1 Purdue Basketball Prepared for Rematch With Michigan State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The last time Purdue basketball met with Michigan State on the court was a matchup at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., that came down to the final moments.

Junior center Zach Edey notched the go-ahead bucket at the front of the rim to give the Boilermakers a one-point lead with 2.2 seconds left to play. It was part of a career-high 32 points and would eventually stand as the game-winning shot to steal a 64-63 victory on the road.

The Spartans will look to return the favor when the two teams tip off beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mackey Arena.

"We got them by one point at their place, so they're going to come attacking and being ready to play us here," Purdue freshman point guard Braden Smith said. "So just keeping our head on that mindset and being prepared for what they're going to bring here.

"We beat them last time, so they're not going to take that lightly. And they got one of their guys back too, so he'll be in and they're all going to want to win."

The last time out, Michigan State didn't have forward Malik Hall in the lineup against Purdue. The 6-foot-8 senior was sidelined for three straight games after reinjuring his left foot, which previously caused him to miss eight contests at the end of 2022.

Hall returned to the floor on Thursday as the Spartans took down Iowa at home in a narrow 63-61 victory. He recorded 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

In 10 games this season, Hall is averaging 10.0 points on 52.2% shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He will add to a versatile frontcourt for the Spartans that helped outrebound the Boilermakers 30-29 during their first meeting on Jan. 16.

"He's an experienced player," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of Hall. "He's a guy that's been around the block and knows how to play. He can drive the ball, can shoot it, competes, rebounds — just a good player that helps you in all areas.

"Sometimes when you lose a guy, they help you in certain areas. He's one of those guys that's versatile and plays on both ends. He's just an all-around player."

Hall is one of four Michigan State players averaging double-digit points per game. The team is led by senior guard Tyson Walker, who notched a season-high 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting against Purdue, which included four 3-pointers.

Walker had a chance to send the Boilermakers home with a loss, but his shot attempt at the buzzer was tipped by junior guard Ethan Morton and fell short of the basket. He's averaging 14.1 points per game and is shooting 41.1% from the 3-point line for the Spartans.

"When he makes those tough ones, you force that and you live with that," Painter said. "When he gets away from you on the out-of-bounds play, they screen and he gets a wide-open shot or a step-in three or breaks you down off the dribble and there's no help and he gets a layup. Those are the ones you want back."

Michigan State needed each and every one of Walker's late-game baskets to match Edey's dominant performance in the paint. Purdue's 7-foot-4 star took advantage of one-on-one opportunities despite seeing some routine shots rattle out of the rim.

Edey went 13-of-26 from the field and pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with two blocks. He and the Boilermakers will be prepared for the Spartans to mix up their defensive approach come Sunday's game.

"The one thing that happens is when you do come and double, we're going to get more opportunities to shoot more threes," Painter said. "You're going to be in rotation and you're not going to rebound as well on those rotations.

"Everybody looks at it like when you don't come off of him, it's a foolish move. It's not a foolish move. There are pros and cons to both ways of doing things."

Purdue has been in this situation before — facing off against a team for the second time in Big Ten play — and has come out on top in rematches against Nebraska and Minnesota already this season.

The message from the coaching staff has remained steady no matter the opponent, and it's been a factor in surging to a 20-1 overall record, including a 9-1 mark in the conference late in January.

"Just focus on us," Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer said. "Making sure we're ready, coming out prepared and ready to go. Making sure we know Michigan State's offense and their defense, their tendencies. But really just making sure we come out from the jump to play hard."

-----

