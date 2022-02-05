LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Game Between No. 4 Purdue, Michigan in Real Time; News and Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back at home for a Saturday afternoon tip against Michigan at Mackey Arena. It's the first matchup between the two teams in the span of six days.

The Boilermakers and the Wolverines were originally expected to meet for the first time this season on Jan. 11, but the game was postponed due to health and safety concerns within Michigan's program. That matchup has since been moved to Thursday, Feb. 10.

Now, Purdue looks to extend its winning streak to five games in front of a sold-out out crowd in West Lafayette. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, points spread and nuggets on the game.

Purdue has lost its last five matchup with Michigan, dating back to March of 2018. The Wolverines have won the last two games at Mackey Arena. However, a victory Saturday would give the Boilermakers their 1,000th Big Ten win during the regular season in program history, and it would be the first conference team to do so.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.

3:46 p.m. ET — Michigan calls a timeout as Purdue is in the midst of an 8-0 run. Hunter Dickinson tried to slow down Jaden Ivey at the 3-point line, but he just blew right by him for an easy two-handed dunk in the paint.

Eric Hunter Jr. came away with a rebound on the other end, pushed the ball up the court and found Trevion Williams for a layup before Dickinson was in position to defend. Purdue leads 53-44 with 14:27 to play.

3:41 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue has a 49-45 lead over Michigan with 15:44 left to play in the game. Hunter Dickinson leading the charge for the Wolverines with 20 points. But Jaden Ivey now up to double figures with 12 points.

Boilers have made their last four shots, and Jaden Ivey has the team's last six points.

3:38 p.m. ET — The lead is down to one for Purdue, and Zach Edey is struggling to get anything going inside the paint. Michigan had an opportunity to take its first lead of the game, but Mason Gillis takes a charge.

3:36 p.m. ET — Hunter Dickinson opens the scoring in the second half with a jumper, but Eric Hunter Jr. notches his first points of the game to answer for Purdue.

3:19 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue heads to the locker room with a 39-33 lead over Michigan at the break. Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 11 points, and Trevion Williams had nine.

Hunter Dickinson led all scorers in the opening period with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Purdue missed its last seven shots from beyond the arc to end the half.

3:13 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue leads Michigan 37-33 with 1:49 to play in the first half. Trevion Williams has nine points on an efficient 4-5 shooting. He's hit some tough shots while being matched up with the 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson.

3:10 p.m. ET — Zach Edey makes one of his two free throws after the media timeout before Trevion Williams checks back into the game. Edey is 3-4 from the foul line so far.

3:06 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Hunter Dickinson has nailed back-to-back 3-pointers for Michigan to bring the game within one point. Purdue leads 32-31 with 4:10 to play in the first half. Dickinson with a game-high 12 points so far. The Boilermakers have made just one of their last seven shots.

Zach Edey, in 11 minutes on the floor, has 10 points to lead Purdue in the first half.

3:01 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey with back-to-back dunks for Purdue, pushing the lead back out to 10. Mackey Arena in an uproar. The star sophomore has six points for the Boilermakers.

3:00 p.m. ET — Zach Edey getting plenty of opportunities inside, especially with Hunter Dickinson on the bench for his first break of the opening half. Edey has eight points on 3-7 shooting.

2:59 p.m. ET — Eli Brooks sinks the first 3-pointer of the game for Michigan. Wolverines are 1-5 from deep.

2:54 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Michigan has made its last four shots, trying to cut into an early Purdue lead. The Boilermakers are up 22-14 with 10:19 to play in the first half, with six different players scoring so far.

2:50 p.m. ET — Michigan calls timeout after Mason Gillis nails his second 3-pointer of the game. The Boilermakers lead 20-8 with 12:32 to play in the first half. Purdue is 4-7 from deep to start the game.

2:50 p.m. ET — Hunter Dickinson gives space to Trevion Williams at the top of the key, and the senior center drains a 3-pointer to give Purdue its first double-digit lead of the afternoon.

2:48 p.m. ET — Michigan forces Purdue into a late shot clock, but Jaden Ivey finds Mason Gillis for a 3-pointer. No score for the Wolverines on the other end, and Isaiah Thompson gets a nice bucket inside the lane.

2:47 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams and Isaiah Thompson check in for Purdue after the media timeout.

2:44 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Michigan 7-4 with 15:39 to play in the first half. Wolverines are just 2-6 from the field, but the Boilermakers are 2-9.

2:43 p.m. ET — Hunter Dickinson called for his first foul of the game, matched up against Zach Edey. The sophomore center went to the line and made both his foul shots.

2:41 p.m. ET — Purdue 1-6 to start the game against Michigan, and Hunter Dickinson gets the first basket for the Wolverines inside the paint. Jaden Ivey trying for a deep 3 to find his first points of the afternoon but comes up short.

A rebound from Eric Hunter Jr. allows him to get the ball inside to Zach Edey for a dunk.

2:39 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey slashes through the defense, clogging up the lane and kicks out to Sasha Stefanovic. The senior opens the scoring with a 3-point basket.

2:37 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, but is unable to come away with any points on its first offensive possession. Michigan opens in a zone defense.

PREGAME — Purdue rolling with the same starting five against Michigan as its road victory over Minnesota. Senior class for the Boilermakers have never defeated the Wolverines.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

EDEY NAMED TO KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR TOP 10 WATCH LIST: Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded annually to the nation's best center. He is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded annually to the nation's best center. He is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers this season. OFFENSIVE EFFICIENCY PUSHES PURDUE PAST MINNESOTA: Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and came down with 10 rebounds to lead Purdue to a win over Minnesota on the road. Eric Hunter Jr. registered a career-high 20 points while Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth player in program history to hit 200 career 3-pointers. CLICK HERE

Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and came down with 10 rebounds to lead Purdue to a win over Minnesota on the road. Eric Hunter Jr. registered a career-high 20 points while Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth player in program history to hit 200 career 3-pointers. SASHA LIVE! WITH ZACH EDEY MOVED TO MONDAY: Because or weather concerns, this week's Sasha Live! Podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and special guest Zach Edey scheduled for Thursday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza has been postponed. It's been rescheduled for Monday night. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!