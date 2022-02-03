Sasha Live! Podcast With Special Guest Zach Edey Moved to Monday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The winter storm that has swept across Indiana has forced the postponement of Thursday night's Sasha Live! Podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza. It has been rescheduled for next Monday.
There was an option to do the show online only, but with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey joining the show as a guest, it's just too important to do the podcast live so fans can take part in the show and get pictures and autographs afterward.
This will be Episode 12 in our season-long podcast, which has been a huge hit with Purdue fans, both in person and online.
It begins at 7 p.m. ET and features Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and Sports Illustrated Purdue publisher Tom Brew. Mad Mushroom is located at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. Previous guests have included Boilermakers players Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson, Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams.
Here's how to watch the show online:
Sasha Live! on Facebook
- On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on Twitter
- On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on YouTube
- On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE
Watch Episode 11 of Sasha Live!
Here is the full video of Episode 11 of the Sasha Live! podcast, which took place on Jan. 25 at Mad Mushroom. The show was hosted by Sports Illustrated Purdue video director Haley Jordan.
