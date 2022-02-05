How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball Against Michigan on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a recent road victory over Minnesota, the No. 4-ranked Purdue Basketball team is back home safely for a Saturday afternoon matchup with Michigan at Mackey Arena. It'll be the first of two meetings between the two programs in the span of six days.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET in front of yet another sold-out crowd. The Boilermakers, who enter the game at 19-3 and 8-3 in the Big Ten, are looking to stay near the top of the conference standings, sitting just oen full game behind Illinois.

The Wolverines, who are 11-8 and 5-3 in the conference, own top-50 wins over San Diego State and Indiana on the road. The game will be broadcast live on FOX.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

A win on Saturday will give Purdue coach Matt Painter his 400th career win, including his 374th with the Boilermakers. He earned 25 victories in one season at Southern Illinois.

The Purdue basketball program needs just one win for 1,000 in Big Ten games during the regular season. It would be the first program to reach that mark.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Who: No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (19-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (11-8)

No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (19-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (11-8) When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 4.

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 4. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana. TV: FOX

FOX Announcers: Tim Brando and Nick Bahe

Tim Brando and Nick Bahe Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 9-point favorite over Michigan at home, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 147.5

Purdue enters the game as a 9-point favorite over Michigan at home, according to . The over/under is 147.5 Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten enroute to winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten enroute to winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 13 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Michigan is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 13 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Michigan is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 7 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Ohio State is ranked No. 42 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Michigan Series History

Series history: Saturday's game with Michigan marks the 164th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Purdue owning an 89-74 advantage. Michigan, however, has won the last five meetings and is the only team to have won two games in Mackey Arena since the 2014-15 season.

Saturday's game with Michigan marks the 164th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Purdue owning an 89-74 advantage. Michigan, however, has won the last five meetings and is the only team to have won two games in Mackey Arena since the 2014-15 season. Last Matchup: Purdue lost to Michigan 70-53 at Mackey Arena last season on Jan. 22, 2021.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Minnesota 88-73 on the road Wednesday.

Purdue defeated Minnesota 88-73 on the road Wednesday. Michigan's last game: Michigan earned a home victory against Nebraska 85-79 on Tuesday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 373-187 record at Purdue, and is 398-192 overall. He is 187-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 373-187 record at Purdue, and is 398-192 overall. He is 187-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Michigan coach Juwan Howard: Juwan Howard, a former star player at Michigan in the early 1990s, is in his third year as the head coach of the Wolverines. He is 52-25 so far, and 28-17 in Big Ten games.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

EDEY NAMED TO KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR TOP 10 WATCH LIST: Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded annually to the nation's best center. He is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was named one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, awarded annually to the nation's best center. He is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers this season. OFFENSIVE EFFICIENCY PUSHES PURDUE PAST MINNESOTA: Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and came down with 10 rebounds to lead Purdue to a win over Minnesota on the road. Eric Hunter Jr. registered a career-high 20 points while Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth player in program history to hit 200 career 3-pointers. CLICK HERE

Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and came down with 10 rebounds to lead Purdue to a win over Minnesota on the road. Eric Hunter Jr. registered a career-high 20 points while Sasha Stefanovic became the ninth player in program history to hit 200 career 3-pointers. SASHA LIVE! WITH ZACH EDEY MOVED TO MONDAY: Because or weather concerns, this week's Sasha Live! Podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic and special guest Zach Edey scheduled for Thursday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza has been postponed. It's been rescheduled for Monday night. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!