LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday's Matchup Between No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois in Real Time; News and Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 3 Purdue basketball is battling for a shared spot atop the Big Ten standings when it tips off against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. A victory would give the team its sixth straight and a season sweep of the Fighting Illini.

The last time the two programs met, the Boilermakers came away with a 96-88 victory in double overtime on the road. Purdue enters the matchup at 20-3 on the season and 9-3 in the conference, while Illinois is 17-5 and 10-2.

The Boilermakers are 9-2 under head coach Matt Painter at Mackey Arena against the Fighting Illini, having won seven of the last eight meetings. However, Illinois won the last meeting in West Lafayette, 79-62 on Jan. 21, 2020.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.

9:39 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Caleb Furst drills a huge 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to give Purdue its first lead of the game. It's a 10-0 run for the Boilermakers, and they lead 22-21 with 7:46 left to play in the first half.

9:38 p.m. ET — Purdue is in the bonus with less than nine minutes to play. Trevion Williams is fouled and he hits both free-throw attempts.

9:36 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton coming up big for Purdue in the last few minutes. He gets a contested shot to fall underneath the basket and draws a foul. He was unable to hit the shot after, however. Morton with a team-high five points as it stands.

9:35 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton rattles home the team's first 3-pointer of the night. Important for the Boilermakers to see one fall.

9:34 p.m. ET — Zach Edey picks up his second foul with 10:48 left to play in the first half. He has four points for Purdue thus far, but Trevion Williams comes in to take his place.

9:29 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Illinois leads Purdue 19-12 with 11:32 to play in the first half. The Boilermakers have missed all five of their 3-pointers. The Fighting Illini have 10 points off turnovers.

9:27 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. misses back-to-back 3-pointers, and Purdue is now 0-4 from deep. Illinois still has just a single-digit lead.

9:25 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams with his first foul of the game. He and Zach Edey each have one. Edey checks back into the game for the Boilermakers to match up against Kofi Cockburn.

9:24 p.m. ET — Illinois is shooting a high percentage from the field to start the game, which includes a trio of 3-pointers.

9:17 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — It's been nonstop offense for Illinois in the opening minutes. The Fighting Illini lead 12-6 with 15:41 left in the first half and are 5-7 from the field, including two 3-pointers.

The Boilermakers have only made 3-7 and are 0-2 from deep.

9:16 p.m. ET — After making its first four shots to start the game, Trevion Williams comes up with a block on Kofi Cockburn underneath the basket.

9:14 p.m. ET — Jacob Grandison hits the first 3-pointer of the game. Purdue has yet to make a shot from deep but has just one attempt.

9:13 p.m. ET — Zach Edey answered with the first points for Purdue, but Kofi Cockburn scored again for Illinois on its second possession. The star junior is 2-2 from the floor to open the game.

9:12 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Jaden Ivey is unable to hit on a 3-point attempt. Illinois does a great job of preventing deep shot, so the Boilermakers will have to adjust accordingly.

On the other end of the floor, Kofi Cockburn scores the first basket of the game.

PREGAME — Starting five for Purdue remains the same Tuesday night against Illinois.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

