How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball Against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday Night

Purdue basketball gets a rematch with Illinois on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. It's a critical Big Ten matchup between two ranked programs. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team is looking for its sixth straight victory and a season sweep of No. 13 Illinois when the two teams tip off Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.

The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are looking to claim their share of the top spot in the Big Ten rankings, entering the matchup at 20-3 and 9-3 in the conference. The Fighting Illini are 17-5 and 10-2.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

With the win over Michigan, Purdue became the first Big Ten program to amass 1,000 conference victories. The team looks to add to that mark in a huge league showdown. Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (20-3) vs. No. 13 Fighting Illini (17-5)

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (20-3) vs. No. 13 Fighting Illini (17-5) When: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 8.

9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf

Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 6-point favorite at home against Illinois, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 147.5.

Purdue enters the game as a 6-point favorite at home against Illinois, according to . The over/under is 147.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Illinois was 24-7 a year ago and 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Illinois was 24-7 a year ago and 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Illinois is ranked No. 13

Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Illinois is ranked No. 13 Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 5 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Illinois is ranked No. 15 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Illinois Series History

Series history: Monday's contest with Illinois marks the 194th meeting between the two teams, with Purdue holding a 103-90 series advantage. The Boilermakers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Fighting Illini with a 96-88 double overtime victory on the road this season.

Monday's contest with Illinois marks the 194th meeting between the two teams, with Purdue holding a 103-90 series advantage. The Boilermakers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Fighting Illini with a 96-88 double overtime victory on the road this season. Purdue vs. Illinois: To show how competitive this series has been, the margin of difference in points scored in the 193 previous games is 27 points (Purdue 11,199; Illinois 11,172).

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Michigan at Mackey Arena 82-76 on Saturday, Feb 8.

Purdue defeated Michigan at Mackey Arena 82-76 on Saturday, Feb 8. Illinois' last game: Illinois defeated Indiana 74-57 on the road on Saturday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 369-186 record at Purdue, and is 394-191 overall. He is 183-111 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 369-186 record at Purdue, and is 394-191 overall. He is 183-111 in Big Ten games. Meet Nebraska coach Brad Underwood: Brad Underwood is in his sixth season as the coach of the Fighting Illini. He has a career record of 88-61 with the program. He's led Illinois to two NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE A 6-POINT FAVORITE AGAINST ILLINOIS: Purdue has been in chase mode in the Big Ten for a few weeks now, and a five-game winning streak has them in position to regain a share of the lead on Tuesday night, but that will take beating league-leader Illinois at Mackey Arena to get there. Here's the opening line, with a full breakdown on both teams against the number this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue has been in chase mode in the Big Ten for a few weeks now, and a five-game winning streak has them in position to regain a share of the lead on Tuesday night, but that will take beating league-leader Illinois at Mackey Arena to get there. Here's the opening line, with a full breakdown on both teams against the number this season. BIG TEN LEAD ON THE LINE: No. 3 Purdue tips off against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena looking for their sixth straight win and a season sweep of the Fighting Illini. A victory would give the Boilermakers a spot atop the Big Ten standings. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue tips off against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena looking for their sixth straight win and a season sweep of the Fighting Illini. A victory would give the Boilermakers a spot atop the Big Ten standings. KOFI COCKBURN NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week ahead of a matchup with Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Cockburn averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds in the last two games for the Fighting Illini. CLICK HERE

Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week ahead of a matchup with Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Cockburn averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds in the last two games for the Fighting Illini. PURDUE RANKED THIRD IN AP POLL: Following victories over Minnesota and Michigan, Purdue moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. The team is slated to tip off against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Following victories over Minnesota and Michigan, Purdue moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll. The team is slated to tip off against No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday at Mackey Arena. PURDUE REACHES 1,000 WINS IN REGULAR-SEASON BIG TEN PLAY: After an 82-76 victory against Michigan on Saturday at Mackey Arena, Purdue basketball improved to 20-3 during the 2021-22 season and 9-3 in Big Ten play. The win was the 1,000th in program history against conference opponents during the regular season. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!