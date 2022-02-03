LIVE BLOG: Follow Wednesday's Game Between No. 4 Purdue, Minnesota in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 4-ranked Purdue takes on Minnesota on the road Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Here is our live blog, follow the game in real time with updates and analysis as the Boilermakers look to earn their fourth straight victory.

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back on the road looking to continue its win streak when it tips off against Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Boilermakers enter the matchup at 18-3 overall and 7-3 in the Big Ten, while the Golden Gophers are are 11-7 and 2-7.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network, and Purdue looks to keep up with the leaders in the conference by earning its first road victory against Minnesota since 2018.

Including Wednesday, Purdue will be ranked in nine of the last 11 games against Minnesota. The Boilermakers are 4-4 in the previous eight games, having lost three in a row, with all coming to unranked Minnesota teams. The team's four losses in that span have all come by single digits.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Let's get started, the most recent plays will be at the top.

7:09 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue has a 14-10 lead over Minnesota with 15:25 to play in the first half. It's been a hot start for both teams on the offensive end, but the Boilermakers are a perfect 6-6 from the field to start the game.

Zach Edey leading the way with seven points on 3-3 shooting.

7:04 p.m. ET — Zach Edey getting great position inside the lane for Purdue. He's hit on his first two shots and made a shot from the foul line after his second basket. Jaden Ivey also got knocked down his first shot of the night, a 3-pointer.

7:02 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Zach Edey quickly gets on the board for the Boilermakers. After stopping Minnesota's first offensive possession, Eric Hunter Jr. hits a midrange jumper to double the score.

PREGAME — Starting five for Purdue was confirmed Tuesday by head coach Matt Painter. Jaden Ivey back in the starting rotation with Eric Hunter Jr. replacing Isaiah Thompson.

