How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball Against Minnesota on Wednesday

Purdue takes on Minnesota to begin the second half of Big Ten play Wednesday on the road. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including tip-off time, TV info and the latest on the point spread.

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back on the road for a matchup with Minnesota at Williams Arena to open the second half of the Big Ten Conference schedule. The Boilermakers enter the matchup at 18-3 and 7-3 in the Big Ten, while the Golden Gophers are 11-7 and 2-7.

Purdue is looking for its first road win against Minnesota since January, 2018. A victory would extend the team's win streak to four in a row, including its fourth road win in the last five games this season.

A win would give coach Matt Painter and Purdue his third 22-game start of 19-3 or better. The Boilermakers, who were 18-10 last season, have already matched last year's win total with 10 regular-season games remaining.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired live on the Big Ten Network. Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Purdue enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite over Minnesota on the road, according to SISportsBook.com. The over/under is 142.

Purdue enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite over Minnesota on the road, according to . The over/under is 142. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Minnesota was 14-15 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten. Minnesota lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament and did not qualify for postseason play.

Purdue is ranked No. 4 in Week 13 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Minnesota is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 8 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Ohio State is ranked No. 92 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Minnesota Series History

Series history: Wednesday's game with Minnesota is the 193rd all-time meeting between the two teams, the seventh-most frequently-played rivalry in the Big Ten. The 106 wins over Minnesota are the fourth most for the Boilermakers against any opponent. Purdue has won five of the last eight meetings against Minnesota, with four of those victories coming by double-figures. Purdue is 5-5 in its last 10 trips to The Barn

Wednesday's game with Minnesota is the 193rd all-time meeting between the two teams, the seventh-most frequently-played rivalry in the Big Ten. The 106 wins over Minnesota are the fourth most for the Boilermakers against any opponent. Purdue has won five of the last eight meetings against Minnesota, with four of those victories coming by double-figures. Purdue is 5-5 in its last 10 trips to The Barn Last Matchup: Purdue lost to Minnesota 71-68 on the road last season on Feb. 11, 2021.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated No. 16 Ohio. State 81-78 at Mackey Arena on Sunday.

Purdue defeated No. 16 Ohio. State 81-78 at Mackey Arena on Sunday. Minnesota's last game: Minnesota narrowly lost to Wisconsin on the road 66-60 on Sunday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 372-187 record at Purdue, and is 397-192 overall. He is 186-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 372-187 record at Purdue, and is 397-192 overall. He is 186-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Minnesota coach Ben Johnson: Coach Ben Johnson is in his first year at Minnesota after serving three years as an assistant at Xavier. The 40-year-old Johnson played at Minnesota, and was also an assistant there from 2013-18. He has a 11-7 career record thus far.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

JADEN IVEY, ERIC HUNTER JR. TO START: After coming off the bench for the team's last two contests, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey will be back in the starting lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. will also remain in the starting rotation with junior Isaiah Thompson coming off the bench. CLICK HERE

