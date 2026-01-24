Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 11 Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The race for a Big Ten championship is heating up, and No. 4 Purdue and No. 11 are both in the thick of the hunt. The two teams are scheduled to go head-to-head at 3 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena.

Purdue is coming off a 69-67 loss to UCLA and Illinois is riding an eight-game winning streak. Both teams need a win to stay near the top of the conference standings as January winds down.

#4 Purdue vs. #11 Illinois live blog

Starting lineups

Purdue — #0 CJ Cox, #2 Fletcher Loyer, #3 Braden Smith, #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn, #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

— #0 CJ Cox, #2 Fletcher Loyer, #3 Braden Smith, #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn, #45 Oscar Cluff (C). Illinois — #2 Andrej Stojakovic (G), #23 Keaton Wagler (G), #0 David Mirkovic (F), #15 Jake Davis (F), #13 Tomislav Ivisic (C).

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None

Illinois — OUT: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jason Jakstys. QUESTIONABLE: David Mirkovic

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 11 Illinois is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on FOX.

How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 Tipoff time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : FOX

: FOX App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Illinois 107-91

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Illinois 107-91 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 64.2% chance to defeat Illinois

