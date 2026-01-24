Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 11 Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The race for a Big Ten championship is heating up, and No. 4 Purdue and No. 11 are both in the thick of the hunt. The two teams are scheduled to go head-to-head at 3 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena.
Purdue is coming off a 69-67 loss to UCLA and Illinois is riding an eight-game winning streak. Both teams need a win to stay near the top of the conference standings as January winds down.
#4 Purdue vs. #11 Illinois live blog
Starting lineups
- Purdue — #0 CJ Cox, #2 Fletcher Loyer, #3 Braden Smith, #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn, #45 Oscar Cluff (C).
- Illinois — #2 Andrej Stojakovic (G), #23 Keaton Wagler (G), #0 David Mirkovic (F), #15 Jake Davis (F), #13 Tomislav Ivisic (C).
Availability report
- Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None
- Illinois — OUT: Kylan Boswell, Ty Rodgers, Jason Jakstys. QUESTIONABLE: David Mirkovic
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 11 Illinois is scheduled for a 3 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on FOX.
How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026
- Tipoff time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: FOX
- App: FOX Sports
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Miles Simon (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Illinois 107-91
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 64.2% chance to defeat Illinois
