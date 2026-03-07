Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 15 Purdue vs. Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 15 Purdue will close out its season on Saturday afternoon inside Mackey Arena, hosting Wisconsin. It will be Senior Day for several Boilermakers, including Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy.

This will be the second meeting between Purdue and Wisconsin this season. The Boilermakers won the first matchup in Madison 89-73 in early January. Can they sweep the season series and end the regular season on a high note?

Purdue Boilermakers On SI will have all the coverage from Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates throughout the game.

#15 Purdue vs. Wisconsin live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Wisconsin — OUT: Nolan Winter, Jack Janicki. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and Wisconsin is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

Purdue can still finish anywhere from No. 4 and No. 7 in the Big Ten standings, depending on Saturday's outcome vs. Wisconsin. With a victory, the Boilermakers would secure a spot in the top five and could potentially still earn the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament next week.

If Purdue wins, it would also need Iowa to defeat Nebraska on Sunday to secure the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

With a loss to Wisconsin, the Boilermakers could not finish any higher than sixth in the conference standings. If Purdue loses and UCLA loses to USC, the Boilermakers will have the No. 6 seed. With a Purdue loss and a UCLA win, the Boilers would have the No. 7 seed.

There's a lot at stake for the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon inside Mackey Arena.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!