Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 15 Purdue vs. Wisconsin
WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 15 Purdue will close out its season on Saturday afternoon inside Mackey Arena, hosting Wisconsin. It will be Senior Day for several Boilermakers, including Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy.
This will be the second meeting between Purdue and Wisconsin this season. The Boilermakers won the first matchup in Madison 89-73 in early January. Can they sweep the season series and end the regular season on a high note?
Purdue Boilermakers On SI will have all the coverage from Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates throughout the game.
#15 Purdue vs. Wisconsin live game blog
Availability report
- Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.
- Wisconsin — OUT: Nolan Winter, Jack Janicki. QUESTIONABLE: None.
Tipoff between Purdue and Wisconsin is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
What's at stake
Purdue can still finish anywhere from No. 4 and No. 7 in the Big Ten standings, depending on Saturday's outcome vs. Wisconsin. With a victory, the Boilermakers would secure a spot in the top five and could potentially still earn the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament next week.
If Purdue wins, it would also need Iowa to defeat Nebraska on Sunday to secure the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.
With a loss to Wisconsin, the Boilermakers could not finish any higher than sixth in the conference standings. If Purdue loses and UCLA loses to USC, the Boilermakers will have the No. 6 seed. With a Purdue loss and a UCLA win, the Boilers would have the No. 7 seed.
There's a lot at stake for the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon inside Mackey Arena.
