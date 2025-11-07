Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 1 Purdue vs. Oakland
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue returns to action on Friday night, hosting Oakland at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are coming off an 82-51 win over Evansville, while the Golden Grizzlies suffered a 121-78 loss to No. 7 Michigan.
For those wanting to follow along throughout the game, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will provide frequent updates throughout the game. Refresh the tab and check in frequently for updates throughout Thursday's game between Purdue and Oakland.
Oakland vs. #1 Purdue live game blog
Tipoff between Oakland and Purdue is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on Peacock.
How to watch Oakland vs. Purdue
- What: Non-conference game
- Date: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Peacock
- App: NBC Sports/Peacock
- TV announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Oakland 3-0.
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Oakland 93-50 in West Lafayette on Dec. 1, 2020.
Quick preview
Purdue and Oakland will meet at Mackey Arena on Friday night, just the fourth matchup between the two programs. The Boilermakers shouldn't have much trouble with the Golden Grizzlies, but there will be a few interesting things to watch.
First is the status of All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who missed Purdue's season opener against Evansville with a hip pointer. Will he be back and playing at full strength for the Boilermakers?
Second is Oakland's ability to shoot the three-ball. The Grizzlies made 11-of-26 against Michigan from long range, and they have no trouble hoisting up those shots. Purdue's perimeter defense is going to have to play well on Friday night.
But Purdue is the superior team in terms of talent and depth. Even without Kaufman-Renn, the Boilermakers have a lot of firepower with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Oscar Cluff, Jack Benter, and Omer Mayer.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS. OAKLAND: Top-ranked Purdue will host Oakland on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's all the information you need for this non-conference clash at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT OAKLAND: Purdue will play Oakland on Friday in the second game of the season. Here are five things to know about the Golden Grizzlies ahead of the matchup. CLICK HERE