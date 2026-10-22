Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Purdue heads to Fort Wayne on Thursday for an exhibition matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Boilermakers will face the Mastodons at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a unique in-state matchup.

Purdue Boilermakers on SI will have live coverage of today's exhibition game from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Follow along for live updates, news, and analysis throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest happenings.

Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne live game blog

Tipoff between Purdue and Purdue Fort Wayne is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on BTN+.

Starting lineups

Purdue — TBD

Purdue Fort Wayne — TBD

What I'm watching for

Will Matt Painter adjust the rotations?

Will the Boilermakers continue to shoot 3-pointers at a high volume?

Will Daniel Jacobsen be the focal point of Purdue's offense?

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