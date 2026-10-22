What to Watch in Purdue Basketball's Second Exhibition Game vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue travels to Fort Wayne on Thursday to take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in the Boilermakers’ second exhibition game of the preseason. After Sunday’s victory over Ball State, there are still plenty of questions and things to watch for in this matchup.

It’s just an exhibition, so the answers to these questions may not reflect Purdue’s approach during the regular season. However, this game can provide a better idea of what to expect from this team.

Rotation changes

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter speaks to media ahead of a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Exhibition games give fans a great opportunity to get a sneak peek at the potential starting lineup and rotation. That’s what I’ll be watching closely in this one. Matt Painter likes to experiment with different lineups, but we got our first look at a potential starting five against Ball State. Omer Mayer, CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris, Caden Pierce and Daniel Jacobsen started for the Boilermakers.

Painter said nine players on this team are capable of starting, so it will be interesting to see if he makes any changes to the starting lineup. Additionally, Enzo Shahrvin was the 11th man off the bench against Ball State. Given the value he could bring to this team, keep an eye on how early he enters the game.

High three-point rate

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the basketball during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much of a scouting report or game film to study for these exhibitions, so Purdue's approach won't necessarily reflect how it plans to play during the regular season. That may have contributed to the Boilermakers' shot selection against Ball State, but it was still surprising to see 40 of their 61 field goal attempts come from beyond the arc.

Everyone on this team can shoot, and it worked in Purdue's favor against Ball State, as the Boilermakers shot 42.5% from three-point range. Still, relying that heavily on the three-point shot may not be a sustainable strategy over the course of a full season.

It's difficult to predict how Purdue's offense will look in another exhibition setting, but its shot selection is certainly something to watch.

Offense going through Jacobsen

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) shoots the ball over forward Sam King (7) during practice ahead of a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Purdue's exhibition victory over Ball State, Painter discussed Daniel Jacobsen's role in the offense. He said the center could potentially serve as an offensive hub this season, but that role depends on his ability to take care of the basketball. Against the Cardinals, Jacobsen recorded four assists but also committed three turnovers.

Jacobsen has the potential to be a major offensive threat given his size, but it will take putting all the pieces together. His footwork appears to have improved significantly, and the next step is becoming more reliable with the basketball. Keep an eye on Jacobsen and how frequently Purdue runs its offense through the big man.

Who guards Craig?

Dec 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard CJ Cox (0) defends as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr (1) looks to dribble the ball up court during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Purdue 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Purdue Fort Wayne's top player is senior guard DeAndre Craig Jr. At 6-foot-180 pounds, he's a smaller guard who can create space and shoot at a high level. Last season, he was the Mastodons' second-leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. With Craig potentially taking on an even larger role this season, it will be interesting to see who Purdue assigns to defend him.

One of Purdue's strengths is its on-ball defense, particularly its guards' ability to wear down opposing backcourts. The player who draws the assignment against Craig could emerge as a primary on-ball defender for the Boilermakers throughout the regular season. Thursday's matchup should provide an early look at who Painter trusts in that role.

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