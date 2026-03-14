Live Game Thread & Updates for Purdue vs. UCLA in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

CHICAGO — We have a unique matchup on hand for the second semifinal game of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. No. 7 seed Purdue takes on No. 6 seed UCLA for a trip to the Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

The Boilers got to this point with wins over No. 15 Northwestern and No. 2 Nebraska. UCLA picked up victories over No. 14 Rutgers and No. 3 Michigan State to advance to the semifinal round.

UCLA won the regular-season meeting 69-67 at Pauley Pavilion. How will Saturday's semifinal clash turn out? Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI for live coverage from the United Center in Chicago. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest updates.

#7 Purdue vs. #6 UCLA live game blog

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pregame

Even though Tyler Bilodeau was listed as "questionable" on the Big Ten's availability report, head coach Mick Cronin told Andy Katz of NCAA.com that UCLA's big man will not play for UCLA on Saturday. That's a significant development for this afternoon's semifinal game.

Availability report

UCLA — OUT: Evan Manjikian QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Bilodeau

OUT: Evan Manjikian QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Bilodeau Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

Tipoff between Purdue and UCLA is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Wisconsin-Michigan semifinal game (approximately 3:30 p.m. ET). The game will air on CBS.

What's at stake

Obviously, the biggest prize will be a trip to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. Purdue would be chasing its third tournament title in program history, while UCLA would be competing to win its first since joining the league.

For Purdue, a win would solidify it as a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament, if it hasn't already locked it up. The Boilermakers are potentially still in the hunt to play the first two rounds in St. Louis, which would give them a home-court advantage to start March Madness.

UCLA is hovering around the No. 7 seed line and would likely firm up that position for the NCAA Tournament. It would keep the Bruins from playing a No. 1 seed, should they reach the second round.

So, there's plenty at stake during Saturday's semifinal round.

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