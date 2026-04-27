Would Purdue's Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer Have Eligibility if 5-for-5 Rule Passes?

For those outside West Lafayette, it probably felt as if Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer were at Purdue for a decade. The dynamic duo started all four years with the Boilermakers, never missing a game. And there has been some curiosity about the NCAA proposing a "five-for-five" eligibility rule if the two senior guards could return for the 2026-27 season.

Over the last several weeks, the NCAA has kicked around the idea of giving student-athletes five years to play five seasons at the college level. It would eliminate redshirt years and likely limit the number of waivers granted for additional eligibility.

So, if it's passed for the upcoming academic year, would Smith and Loyer be able to return to Purdue for a fifth year? The answer, at least right now, is no.

On Monday, the NCAA released a statement regarding its proposed five-for-five eligibility rule. It would not apply retroactively, meaning that student-athletes whose eligibility is completed by spring 2026 will not be granted an additional year.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) yells in excitement with guard Braden Smith (3). | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Allowing four seasons of competition in five years of eligibility — for student-athletes competing in the 2025-26 academic year; new rules are not expected to retroactively apply to student-athletes whose eligibility is or will be completed by the spring of 2026," the NCAA's statement reads.

The recent statement from the NCAA is part of age-based eligibility rules that the Division I Board of Directors directed the Division I Cabinet to advance.

Smith and Loyer are the only two members of Purdue's 2025-26 squad who the proposed eligibility rule could have impacted. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Liam Murphy and Oscar Cluff have all played college basketball for at least five seasons — Kaufman-Renn and Murphy both utilizing a redshirt year and Cluff spending two seasons at the junior college level.

It should also be noted that neither Smith nor Loyer have spoken about this matter publicly. Even if the proposed rule did allow them to return, there's no guarantee either would have taken adavntage of the change.

Would lawyers try to get involved and fight the NCAA in an attempt to grandfather in student-athletes whose eligibility is completed by spring 2026? Without question. For now, though, the book is closed on Smith and Loyer potentially having an extra year of eligibility.

Smith, Loyer left their marks at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates with guard Fletcher Loyer (2). | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Smith and Loyer didn't need five seasons in West Lafayette to secure their legacy. Both made significant impacts on the program, both with individual accomplishments and team success.

Smith ended his career at Purdue as the NCAA's all-time assist leader, a two-time All-American and the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner. He also scored more than 1,900 points in his four seasons at Purdue.

Loyer became the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers, breaking a record set by Carsen Edwards. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and, alongside Smith, started every game in his college career.

As a dynamic duo, Smith and Loyer helped Purdue to two Big Ten regular-season championships (2023, 2024), two Big Ten Tournament titles (2023, 2026) and four NCAA Tournament appearances. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 three times (2024, 2025, 2026) and reached the National Championship Game in 2024.

Purdue had a four-year record of 117-32 with Smith and Loyer in the backcourt.

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